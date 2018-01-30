County OKs SkyWest

× Airport Manager Christopher Kreig briefs visiting lawmakers on renovations and updates to the Plattsburgh International Airport. The Clinton County Legislature last week formally approved a resolution to back SkyWest as the airport’s primary Essential Air Service carrier. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | County lawmakers last Wednesday took the final step in issuing a formal recommendation of United Airlines partner SkyWest as Plattsburgh International Airport’s Essential Air Service carrier.

The Clinton County Legislature unanimously approved a formal recommendation after making an informal announcement of their decision on Jan. 10.

Through the federal Essential Air Service (EAS) program, SkyWest would provide daily express service aboard a 50-seat airplane from Plattsburgh International Airport to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., a major hub with thousands of connections.

“As good as it’s been to have PenAir, having SkyWest is like moving to another league,” said Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) at the legislature’s Jan. 25 session. “We’re looking at thousands and thousands more enplanements.”

The county’s recommendation will be sent to the federal Department of Transportation (DOT) in the coming weeks.

The DOT has the final say in which airline will receive subsidies from the EAS program.

If approved, SkyWest service could come as soon as this summer, officials said.

With SkyWest serving Plattsburgh as the airport’s EAS provider, fliers would lose direct service to Boston Logan International Airport on PenAir, the airport’s EAS provider for the last six years.

“Some people are upset over losing Boston,” said Legislator Christopher Rosenquest (Area 9). “But the benefit in the long-term is growth in the county.”

A PenAir spokesperson told The Sun last month the company plans to pull out of Plattsburgh International Airport if SkyWest is approved for EAS subsidies by the DOT.

In August of last year, PenAir filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and began closing some of their Pacific Northwest routes.

PenAir closed flights between Crescent City, California and Portland, Oregon, a route that PenAir served under an EAS contract last December.

Officials there are still working with the DOT to secure a new commercial air service provider, according to the airport’s website.

Local lawmakers here made their decision to back SkyWest based on the same standards that the DOT uses to approve EAS providers, Airport Manager Christopher Kreig told lawmakers visiting from Saratoga, Washington, Warren and other North Country counties last Thursday.