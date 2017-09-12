County paratransit plan slated for final vote

× A plan to alter the Clinton County paratransit bus service and move toward route deviation is expected to come before the Clinton County Board of Legislators on Sept. 27. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | A plan to alter the Clinton County paratransit bus service and move toward route deviation, first spearheaded months ago, is on its way to a final vote.

The plan is expected to come before the Clinton County Board of Legislators on Sept. 27.

Currently, the county’s wheelchair-accessible bus fleet provides transport for disabled passengers who can’t utilize regular bus routes.

In an effort to generate savings in the total $1.3 million transit budget and streamline the system, the new plan will have buses deviate from their regular routes up to three-quarters of a mile in order to pick up any passenger who requests the service in advance, as per federal regulations.

Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) in the past spoken about the new plan as a way to ensure public transit remains in place and serves residents’ needs in a sustainable, affordable way.

But not everyone agrees with the change.

Members of the North Country Center for Independence, including Director Robert Poulin, have said that the plan could limit accessibility and could make it more difficult for disabled residents to maneuver the system.

Two public hearings on the county route deviation plan are slated for Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The deviation plan passed the Clinton County Transportation Subcommittee on Sept. 11 and will be put on the agenda at the Clinton County Board of Legislators regular session on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit clintoncountypublictransit.com.