County ponders centralized arraignments

ELIZABETHTOWN — A new law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month will allow the state to designate sites for centralized arraignments of criminal defendants during off-hours.

The measure would allow Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks to authorize courts to open during nights and weekends to arraign criminal suspects arrested anywhere within their boundaries.

Doing so would cut across local court jurisdictional lines.

The bill, according to the New York Law Journal, grew out of the Hurrell-Harring settlement, which is dramatically shifting how counties organize their indigent defense programs.

Essex County is in the early stages of determining how a possible arrangement could shake out.

Informal discussions are underway between the stakeholders, including the district attorney, public defender, sheriff, local magistrates and county lawmakers.

The reforms aren’t yet mandatory, Essex County Public Defender Brandon Boutelle told lawmakers last week. But it’s only a matter of time, he said, before all upstate counties will need to come into compliance to ensure every defendant is arraigned with counsel regardless of the time, including nights and weekends.

Suspects will also need to be kept away from detained inmate populations.

A centralized location would require attorneys, judges and security staff to be present during designated hours, ensuring an expedited process, say advocates.

At present, defendants charged with a misdemeanor may not have speedy arraignments during odd hours. They may have to wait for local magistrates to travel to the court, or be subject to the other whims of a vast and remote county.

The law’s sponsors say predictable hours might make it more enticing for counsel to represent defendants, as well as allow them to be present at more of the arraignments.

While the administrative judges for each judicial district can set up the system for their respective counties, all stakeholders need to be on the same page, Boutelle said.

“We have the tool, we just need to come up with a plan,” he said.

‘WE NEED MORE INFO’

Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting said he had several outstanding questions about the legislation, and was awaiting guidance from the New York State Sheriff’s Association before taking a position.

Initial concerns, he said, include transportation logistics and how the reform would affect minors — like 17-year-olds picked up in the middle of the night.

“We’re incarcerating people that don’t need to be,” Cutting said.

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague, too, said she has no position on the issue.

But early discussions have revealed the concept is controversial with local justices, she said, and they need to be brought into the loop in any future talks.

“I can tell you that I favor any procedure that helps make the criminal justice system more efficient and productive,” Sprague said. “I’m not sure this is the answer.”

Sprague said she wanted to make it clear that neither she nor her staff receive additional compensation by the county or state to appear at arraignments.

It has been reported elsewhere that DA’s offices and defense attorneys elsewhere are getting money for appearances in addition to their regular salaries, Sprague said.

But in Essex County, the state has only provided grants and funding for the public defender’s office.

“My staff will continue to do our jobs diligently and appear for arraignments if necessary regardless of which judge is doing the arraignments that particular period of time,” Sprague said.

Now is an optimal time to research the option of using holding cells at the Essex County Public Safety Building in Lewis as a possible central location, said the district attorney.

“The Corrections Law was amended for Essex County allowing exceptions for certain requirements that prevented the jail from having them,” Sprague said. “Now we have to look into the options we have, research the cost and see if this would be a beneficial choice for our county.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) is also taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I’d love to see some consolidation,” Preston said. “Of course, we would have to see what that plan is going to cost.”

MIGHT SAVE MONEY

While it’s too early to discern the exact costs for coming into compliance, Boutelle said the new arrangement will likely save the county money in the long run.

“I think it’s a long-term cost savings solution with some money up front,” Boutelle told lawmakers in July. “It’s going to be an investment, it’s not cheap.”

Boutelle earlier said the signing of an indigent defense bill designed to shift costs from counties to the state may have portended some additional funding help for centralized arrangements.

But, he said on Dec. 12, prospects for the governor signing that bill are dimming.

“I don’t think there’s much more we can do then wait and cross our fingers,” he said.

The legislation has support from State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the New York State Association of Counties and the New York State Magistrates Association.