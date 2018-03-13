County ponders higher age to buy smokes

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors moved forward Monday on a local law that would raise the purchase age in the county for tobacco from 18 to 21.

After an hour of discussion that included how much businesses would lose from reduced cigarette sales to restricting a person rights, the board’s Human Services Committee voted 6-3 to go to public hearing on the proposed ordinance.

The hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Monday, April 9 in the Old County Courthouse at Elizabethtown.

Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers asked the committee to move forward on the law.

She said it was part of the Adirondack Health Institutes’s regional Tobacco 21 effort to discourage youths from becoming addicted to tobacco use.

Beers said studies show 96 percent of smokers start before the age of 21. She said estimates are that about 145 county residents die from smoking-related diseases annually.

The statewide minimum tobacco purchase age is 18, but counties can raise it by local law.

“By moving this legislation it is our hope it removes the pipeline to younger children,” Beers said. “My dad was addicted at the age of 16, suffered a massive heart attack at the age of 44. He was chronically ill.

“It was completely due to his excessive smoking as a young person.”

She said Tobacco 21 can remove the possibility of addicting another generation.

Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School senior Lee Turner, a member of the anti-tobacco group Reality Check, addressed the board.

“I have asthma from being exposed to second-hand smoke as a kid,” Turner said. “The first time I was ever offered a cigarette was when I was 13 years old. I said no, but a lot of kids my age did not say no. There are kids in my class addicted to tobacco, 17, 18 and some 19 year olds.”

She said some students in her school give tobacco to younger children.

Supervisor Stephen McNally (D-Minerva) said he was concerned by revenue loss to stores in his town, and thought 21 year olds would just give tobacco to 18 year olds.