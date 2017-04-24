County presented with EMS options

× Paul Bishop, a consultant with the Rochester-based consulting firm CGR, briefed the Essex County Board of Supervisors on their strategic plan for the county’s EMS services on Monday, April 24. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — A long-awaited survey of emergency services in Essex County has been completed.

The comprehensive effort, in the making since July, offers an analysis of the county’s 16 rescue squads, from response times to staffing issues and suggested areas of improvement.

As the county’s emergency services coordinator begins to work with local squads to immediately implement suggested changes at their respective operations, county officials will now have to decide if they want to create a countywide ambulance district.

Doing so, said Paul Bishop, a consultant with CGR, a Rochester-based consulting firm, might stave off some of the issues facing local squads, including ailing volunteer rates and staffing gaps through attrition.

A survey of the 215 certified providers residing in Essex County revealed the share of calls has increased in every department over the past five years.

But at the same time, the squads are aging. More than half of the providers are over the age of 50, and a “substantial number” expect to be retiring within the next five to 10 years.

“You’re going to be losing a lot of your providers in the next decade,” Bishop said.

The shifting demographics pose a problem as squads hustle to respond to emergencies.

Life-threatening events aren’t common, Bishop said, constituting some 50 out of the 4,440 calls registered in 2015.

“But we need someone to do that quickly and effectively,” he said.

Bishop briefed lawmakers on the report’s findings on Monday.

There are several options for how a countywide system could be structured, Bishop said.

The first is a single agency providing all ambulance and advanced life support response services.

Doing so would require the creation of a service district, in which the whole county pays for the same basic level of service.

Another option could be a separate district for those receiving EMS response service.

Under this model, municipalities could choose to opt-in to a receive a single ambulance service, which may be an attractive option for high-need localities, such as towns with a heavy seasonal tourist presence or those with retirement communities, nursing homes or campgrounds.

Participating communities could then charge a billing formula based on a number of potential metrics, including home assessment, population and presence of the aforementioned high-call generators.

CGR ran a simulated model that revealed one hypothetical scenario could cover 73 percent of the county’s population out of 10 stations using a blend of paid and volunteer staff.

But paying for it remains an open question mark.

“To operate this is just shy of $10,000 per day, $9,600 per day,” Bishop said. “It’s expensive. There’s going to need to be a subsidy to do this. There’s going to be some taxes involved. The question is, ‘How do we make this cohesive across the county?’”

Additional variables could tweak other potential systems, including staff leasing to agencies and home agencies.

The area’s remote nature, covering some 1,900 square miles, further complicates a potential countywide system.

“There’s different variations we can do, and we’re not set on any one model today,” Bishop said.

Lawmakers did not take action at the meeting, but appeared interested in learning more about a countywide district.

Bishop said the creation of a service district would essentially be a new frontier in the state.

“There are several county EMS systems,” Bishop said. “I am not aware of any using service district funding.”

He added a possible configuration might factor into the state’s new proposal requiring counties to convene panels to explore options for sharing services.

“I certainly think it would qualify for that,” Bishop said. “They clearly meet the consolidation criteria.”

Bishop said CGR will continue to tweak their findings and suggestions based on lawmaker and community input, including those raised at a meeting with emergency medical technicians Monday night at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central.

But in the meantime, he said, localities need to take an active role in mapping their futures.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a higher performance EMS system that will be sustainable, cohesive, and evolvable for all residents and visitors in Essex County,” Bishop said.

Essex County Attorney Dan Manning said he would research the legalities of forming a countywide district, as well as the mechanics if a municipality chooses to opt out.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said the legislative body needs to be proactive because they may set a precedent for other rural counties struggling with similar issues.

“It’s going to have to take some out of the box thinking on making this work,” Gillilland said. “On the leadership issue, we’re leading the state.”