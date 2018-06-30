County recognizes students in annual poster contest

× Expand Christopher South Students from around the county participated at an anti-smoking poster concert sponsored by the health education program at Warren County Health Services. Around 40 students entered the poster contest as part of the Tar Wars Program for combating tobacco use.

LAKE GEORGE | The Warren County Board of Supervisors recognized a group of fourth and fifth grade students from around the county who participated in an annual poster contest for the Tar Wars Program, an anti-smoking initiative operated by Warren County Health Services.

The overall first place winner featured a picture of Albert Einstein and carried the message: “You don’t have to be a genius to know that tobacco is bad.”

Dan Durkee, senior health education with the county public health education programs, said the county received about 40 entries in the annual poster contest.

“With the program, I see between 700 and 800 kids in every school district. For the poster contest we ask each district to send us their four favorite entries and we do the awards from there,” he said.

With this year’s contest, instead of using negativity or scare tactics, the program asked kids to put a positive spin on not smoking — how not smoking can help your life.

Other area winners included fourth grader Alexis Smith and fifth grader Alexia Millington of North Warren Central School; fourth grader Haley Mosher and fifth grader Lillian Sanantonio from Johnsburg Central School; and fourth grader Layna Ward and fifth grader Riley Huck from Bolton Central School.

In January and February, Durkee visited individual fourth and fifth grade classes to tell them how the tobacco industry targets youth and how tobacco has no redeeming benefits.

Tobacco is still the number one killer in this country, although the rate of smoking among adults remains steady, he said.

The newest smoking-related issue schools are addressing is electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) also known as “vaping.”

Data shows vaping is leading into traditional tobacco use, and the over 5,000 flavoring agents are leading to a condition called popcorn lung, a damaging of the lungs linked to diacetyl found in many e-cigarette flavorings. Schools have been finding more and more ENDS products among students including small vaping devices called “juuls,” which can be easily hidden and can be recharged on laptops.

Durkee said county Health Services will continue to ask for the Tar Wars Program funding and said he would like the board of supervisors to consider increasing the age for buying tobacco products to 21. State law has no preemption for local laws that raise the legal age for smoking.