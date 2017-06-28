County refuses to forgive tax penalties for Westport Country Club

ELIZABETHTOWN — The saga over the Westport Country Club took another turn as town supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler (R-Westport) unsuccessfully pled with members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors to forgive penalties over unpaid taxes.

“The prior owner did not pay their taxes and that is why the current owners are in the situation they are in now,” Tyler said. “The new owners have shown good faith and are bringing back the golf course the way it was. They are mending fences with the public over issues with the previous owner. We want to show good faith as the town of Westport in bringing that business back.”

According to Essex County Treasurer Michael Diskin, the former owner, John Hall, had paid just over $43,000 as part of an installment deal he made with the county for back taxes in 2013. However, no other payments were made for the rest of 2013 and afterwards.

Consolidated Mortgage LLC, Robert Hall and sisters Leslie Hall-Butzer and Rickie Hall are managing and running the links this season.

Butzer and Robert Hall removed the property from John Hall’s ownership with a mortgage purchase about three years ago, sparking bankruptcy and litigation over the 327-acre facility.

Currently, the property is behind in taxes by $153,736.07, along with $63,264.55 in penalties and fees.

“The new owners have agreed to pay less the taxes that are owned, it is the penalties and interest that are the issue here,” said Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) in backing Tyler. “That is a critical piece of property within southern Essex county that contributes a lot to the economy. I would much rather see that course continue to operate then to see it become a pasture. I think we got to take all those factors into consideration when we make this decision.”

Diskin affirmed he would not recommend that course of action.

“I have been very consistent in the past,” Diskin said. “If we have not made any mistakes in billing or in our calculations then I stand opposed to the motion and I stand opposed to it now.”

Roby Politi (I-North Elba) agreed.

“This is a slippery slope,” he said. “I don’t think it is the responsibility of the people of Essex County to finance unstable investments. If this had happened to any of the places in Lake Placid, it would be extremely difficult for this county to try and subsidize all of those things. I would never support such a request by my constituents including the situation that exists there now with a commercial property. We all feel badly for a community when it faces this type of thing, but this is the economics we face in our communities.”

Essex County Attorney Dan Manning said the county cannot make their own laws when it comes to collecting property tax.

“We can only levy and collect them,” Manning said. “The law does allow for the forgiveness of penalties but only under very limited circumstances, and this does not fall within those cases. I understand the importance of the golf course, but I do agree with Mike (Diskin) that this does not fit within the parameters of the law and it could open up a loophole.”

Jim Monty (R-Lewis) said not helping the town of Westport would put it in a more perilous situation.

“Westport has recently lost the milling operation in the last year, now they are looking at losing the golf course,” Monty said, referring to the relocation of Champlain Valley Milling to Willsboro. “There are currently 15 homes for sale. If we don’t try to help them, that’s one more nail in the coffin for Westport. It’s one of the most pristine communities on Lake Champlain. We need to invest in that to continue Westport’s future.”

When Scozzafava asked about the potential consequences if the county were not to act, Tyler said the current owners have alternatives in mind.

“They have put a substantial amount of money onto that property and they have mentioned a tree farm there if they cannot find some reliefs on issues like this,” Tyler said.

“If we lose a that golf course this time, there will never be another golf course there again,” said Charles Harrington (R-Crown Point). “Westport needs this. We help other businesses with grants and other programs.”

“Indirectly we have gone out of our way to help businesses in these situations,” Scozzafava said. “We kept Frontier Town out of a tax situation for three years and they refused to sell it to the highest bidder. We helped out time shares in North Elba.”

“I just do not want to be judge and jury for every situation that comes down the road,” Politi said. “I am not willing to play God with the financial situation of all of these folks.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) tried to offer an alternative solution.

“Is there anything that would stop them from trying to get a PILOT agreement going in from this point,” he asked.

“They would have to go through IDA,” said Manning.

Another came from Manning, which he described as the worst case scenario.

“What I see in this situation is if they lose the course, it comes back to Essex County and we could give it to the town of Westport,” he said.

Following the discussion, Tyler asked the motion to be removed.