County rolls out new recreation app

× Expand Photo provided One of the 300 pages of the Warren County Recreation Mapper — bound to be available this Friday via smartphone, tablet or computer — describes a hike up Bartonville Mountain in Horicon. County leaders praise the new Recreation Mapper as an innovative resource that will boost tourism as well as help local residents find new hiking, boating, biking, skiing and climbing venues to enjoy.

LAKE GEORGE | People who are seeking new outdoor adventures in Warren County will soon be able to locate and read about a vast array of local recreational venues on their smartphone, tablet or computer.

The Warren County Recreation Mapper provides details on a total of 300 or so recreational venues — local hiking trails, waterways for boating or canoeing, cross-country skiing trails, mountain biking venues, campsites, and mountain-climbing opportunities and public parks.

The app is expected to go live as of Aug. 31, according to Sara Frankenfeld, GIS Coordinator for the Warren County Planning Department.

Frankenfeld demonstrated the Recreation Mapper last week to Warren County supervisors.

The Mapper’s 300 web-based pages not only show each recreation venue’s location on a map, but features one or more photographs, an address, and trail maps — and hosts links to other related resources.

They also provide individual detailed descriptions of each recreational venue, and what people may expect when they experience it.

“There’s nothing like it on the web,” Frankenfeld said.

As the site is directly driven by Geographic Information Systems technology, its location information is more accurate than Google Maps, Warren County Planning Director Wayne LaMothe said.

The Warren County Recreation Mapper will be linked to the Warren County Tourism site, which receives hundreds of thousands of hits each year.

Area hotels, businesses and municipalities are also encouraged to set up links to the Recreation Mapper, and it is anticipated that many will do so, Frankenfeld said.

Supervisors voiced enthusiasm and praise for the project, noting the app would boost local tourism, help people find and enjoy local recreational venues and enhance vacationers’ experiences when visiting Warren County.

“This is a marvelous marketing tool,” Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead said after Frankenfeld’s demonstration.

The Recreation Mapper is believed to be the first comprehensive inventory of the area’s recreational resources.

Frankenfeld said she developed the Mapper due to her appreciation of the county’s wilderness, waterways, woods and mountains since she was in college.

She reminded the supervisors that Warren County hosts 220 miles of designated hiking trails, 50-plus miles of mountain biking and cross country ski trails, 63 public parks, and 800-plus waterways.

When activated, the county Recreation mapper is to be found at: www.firstwilderness.com/things-to-do/maps-and-directions/. It will also be found through the county Planning Department website.