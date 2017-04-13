County scouting hotel, restaurateurs for airport expansion

× Expand Photo provided Airport and county officials are in the process of adding a hotel and two new restaurants to the Plattsburgh International Airport. There’s a few potential restaurants and hotels from the area and Vermont who have already expressed interest.

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh International Airport is moving forward with its efforts to attract new commercial tenants as they embark on an expansion project.

Early plans by county and airport officials call for a hotel adjacent to the terminal and two restaurants.

Officials are currently in discussion with potential clients in Vermont and Malone to construct a 60-room hotel, said Clinton County Legislator Robert Hall, who is chairman of the airport committee.

Three local restaurant owners and another from Vermont have expressed interest in expanding into one or both buildings.

“We’re in negotiations, so I’m not allowed to mention the names,” he said. “But it looks very, very promising.”

An RFP went out last week to recruit restaurants for the airport to see what their vision is and build it.

Rent will be $1,000 a month, said Hall. And the restaurant is required to have a liquor and wine license.

Several lawmakers said the addition of these two amenities will benefit both travelers and local residents.

“A hotel and restaurant at Plattsburgh International would be a wonderful addition to both the city and the county,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said in an email. “I also very much like that it could act as a bridge to better connect visitors to the city.”

The goal, Hall said, is to have a bus stop for Clinton County Public Transit buses so that guests can venture to and from the city when they wish.

“This addition is going to be great for everyone,” said Hall.

PENDING CONSTRUCTION

Construction is set to begin within the next few months for paving at the airport, said Hall, which will be partially covered through a $38 million state grant award approved by the legislature earlier this month.

The total project cost is $43 million, and the remainder will come from the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency.

Over $3 million will go toward improving the current parking lot, adding another near the proposed hotel and constructing a road that will take guests from the airport to the hotel.

The funding package also allocated $450,000 to build the restaurant in the airport. The shell is already completed, said Hall, but now work needs to be done on the kitchen and dining area.

Construction and the costs from the hotel and the restaurant inside are the responsibility of the potential clients, said Hall.

The state requires all funded projects to be completed by Oct. 31, 2018.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Hall said. “But it will get done.”

County and airport officials are planning to host an open house to show the progress of the airport. A date is yet to determined.