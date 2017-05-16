County seeking asbestos relief

ELIZABETHTOWN — The need to tear down a building at the county fish hatchery in Crown Point had one supervisor asking how the county could cut costs when it comes to inspecting for asbestos.

Essex County will have to tear down the interior wall sheathing upon the discovery of asbestos-containing vermiculite in the wall and ceiling insulation.

Upon further inspection, the building was deemed to be unsafe and therefore condemned, requiring the demolition and replacement of the building.

A revised asbestos variance from the state Department of Labor and demolition order due to asbestos are currently being prepared.

The issue has Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) asking about how the county goes about inspections for asbestos under new state guidelines.

“The new asbestos laws are tough,” Scozzafava said. “The new initial visit costs up to $4,000. Maybe the county could train someone to go in first and see if there was asbestos in there because we are going to have to deal with more this when the county starts to take over properties for back taxes.”

Department of Public Works Superintendent Chris Garrow said he would look into the costs of getting someone within the county trained for the job to see if there would be a cost savings.

Scozzafava felt there would be.

“You would have to pay someone a minimum of $2,000 to inspect those houses and they come back to you and say there is nothing there?” He is. “It would be better to have someone in house within the county who could do that step for us.”

COUNTY KITCHEN

Garrow said engineering work is nearing completion on the new county kitchen, which will be located in the fairgrounds site in Westport.

“Eighty-five percent of the construction drawings are done,” he said. “I hope to send out bids for the project later this month, receive and award the bid sometime in June and have the groundbreaking in early July.”

FAIRGROUNDS

Cornell Cooperative Extension is preparing a preliminary report detailing what the costs may be to renovate the existing building and bring it within current codes. They are also looking at other options for staff and programs currently using the building, while excavating and investigating the existing foundation of the building this month.

OTHER BUSINESS

Garrow said the asphalt plant would be opening this week, with road projects set to begin imminently.

Lighting upgrade projects have been started in the DPW offices with new LED lighting. Garrow hopes to report back on any costs savings in the future.

At the hatchery. 30,000 of 52,000 fish which are being stocked in ponds, streams and elsewhere have been delivered so far.