County seeking funding to boost farmers’ market

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A vendor sets up shop ahead of opening day at the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Legislature is applying for a $200,000 grant to aid the Plattsburgh Farmers’ Market as they expand their offerings.

The legislature unanimously agreed to apply for the federal Department of Agriculture grant on behalf of the market and the Lake City Local Development Corporation earlier this month.

The grant would allocate money toward marketing and promotion; development of a consolidated cross-season market model; marketing training for producers and development of a partner network to promote local food hubs.

“This three-year grant will help build a gold-standard farmer’s market in Clinton County,” said Legislator Christopher Rosenquest (Area 9).

The legislature’s decision to administer the grant came two weeks after the county allocated $10,000 in tobacco reserve funding for signage and website upgrades for the local market — and nearly two months after the City of Plattsburgh Common Council approved expanded space in the Durkee Street lot for the market to add more vendors.

“The city has been very good to us,” farmer’s market manager Bonnie Gonyo said.

The summer season for the local farmer’s market kicked off on May 12 with a total of 35 vendors, according to Gonyo, seven of them farmers from around the region.

The market will open again every Saturday until the end of the season, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With help from Clinton County and the City of Plattsburgh, and through sponsorships with local businesses, the market is adding a number of new vendors, installing new signs, stepping up their social media presence, adding near-weekly live music, giveaways and more community events.

One event, the annual Kid’s Day, is being expanded to four more days; an Education Day on June 23; Homestead Day on Aug. 4; Safety Day on Aug. 18 and in September, a Fall Harvest Day.

For more information on the market’s upcoming events and new vendors, visit facebook.com/plattsburghfarmerscraftersmarket.