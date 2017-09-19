County seeks accounting upgrade

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County is looking to replace and modernize the financial software that keeps the county running.

The program they’ve been using, SunGard Public Sector Pentamation, from a Bethlehem, Pa. firm, is no longer sufficient, County Manager Daniel Palmer told the County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee on Monday.

“The software that runs our system is from 1993,” Palmer said. “We’ve had some problems.”

The committee voted to allow Palmer to get prices on other packages.

“Their code is outdated to the point where we’re having trouble putting barcodes on checks,” he said. “There’s software we would like to look at.”

He said he’ll check with county departments on their needs in financial and accounting software.

“I do think it’s time,” Palmer said. “We need something better.”

Other municipalities might be able to piggyback on the contract, Palmer said.

The new software also has to be able to integrate with the county’s time clock system and import the Pentamation files.

Essex County Treasurer Michael Diskin said Palmer is on the right track.

“This company hasn’t kept up with technology,” Diskin said. “It’s (the program) been around a long time.”

The committee voted to issue a request for quotations.

The Finance Committee gave preliminary approval on a local law to override the state tax cap for the county, which is 2 percent next year.

Whether they meet the cap with the 2018 county budget will be based on various factors, Palmer said.

“It will depend on whether you chose to do something with EMS,” Palmer told supervisors. “Short of that...”

The county is considering a countywide EMS system that would hire EMTs to assist towns with ambulance service.

The September Ways and Means meeting will feature a public hearing on the cap override just before the 10 a.m. session.

Budget workshops will start the first week in October, said Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava (R-Moriah), the Finance Committee chair.

Motions approved at Monday’s committee meetings will get another vote at Ways and Means, and a final vote at the regular October session if they pass Ways and Means.

Supervisors also looked at some building needs.