County sets shared services hearings

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County has set three public hearings for their shared services proposals.

The hearings will be held Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Government Center in Plattsburgh.

As part of the state’s new consolidation initiatives to further reduce property taxes, counties are required to hold hearings on proposed consolidation efforts before Sept. 15.

County Administrator Michael Zurlo will submit the plan to the Clinton County Legislature on Aug. 1 for review before releasing it to the public the following week.

Town, county and village officials have spent the past several months discussing service changes that could save taxpayers money as part of the initiative.

Included in the plan will likely be the dissolution of the Rouses Point Police Department, county takeover of dog control services and consolidation of the City of Plattsburgh’s tax assessment office.

The plans do not require a public referendum. But if the panel is unable to hash out a plan, the county administrator and panel must note the reason for its failure in a public report.

Essex County is slated to discuss their proposal on July 24 in Elizabethtown.