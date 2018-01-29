County sets special election

Photos courtesy Elect Mark Henry, and Jerry Marking, via Facebook
Jerry Marking and Mark Henry are running to fill the Area 3 vacancy on the Clinton County Legislature. The special election has been set for March 27.
PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Legislature has officially set March 27 as the date for the special election to fill the vacant Area 3 seat.
Mark Henry, a Republican, and Jerry Marking, a Democrat, will square off for the seat left vacant by Sam Dyer’s election to Beekmantown supervisor last month.
MEET THE CANDIDATES
Marking, 54, is a long-time resident of West Chazy and served as a firefighter for the City of Plattsburgh for nearly 30 years. He now works at Lake City Choppers.
“I decided to step into politics because I am passionate about the local area and can see the great potential for Clinton County to continue to grow,” Marking said in a statement. “I want to be a part of making our county a great place for young people to live and raise families with solid job prospects and quality of life. I would love the opportunity to contribute to that.”
The candidate unsuccessfully ran for Chazy Town Supervisor last year, losing 460 to 522 to William Arthur.
Henry, 69, served as Chazy Town Supervisor for four years. He decided not to run for reelection last year.
The candidate cited his track record as supervisor and as a Chazy Central Rural School Board Member as assets, including mapping out fiscally responsible budgets and adhering to the tax cap.
As town supervisor, Henry touted improvements to local recreational parks and wastewater systems as accomplishments, as well as putting idle property back on the tax rolls.
He also cited improving handicap assess and lighting as examples of his can-do leadership, as well as measures to protect farmland and measures to share services with the state, county and surrounding towns.
“One of the best ways to gauge future success is to look at past experience,” Henry told The Sun in a phone interview.
The Clinton County Republican Committee endorsed Henry last week, as did the Town of Chazy and the Town of Beekmantown’s Republican Committee chairmen.
Henry also received an endorsement from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who attended the county committee meeting.
“I am proud to support Mark Henry for Clinton County District Three Legislator in the March 27th special election!” wrote Stefanik on Twitter.
“I’m absolutely pleased to get her support,” Henry said.
BOARD OF ELECTIONS AT THE READY
Each party must submit a certificate of nomination for their candidate by Feb. 5. Independent petitions are due at the same time.
Two polling places will be open in Chazy, and one in Beekmantown at the fire station on Route 22. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 27.
Anyone interested in being a poll worker is encouraged to contact the Board of Elections: 518-565-4740 or boe@clintoncountygov.com.
The next training session for poll workers is scheduled for the end of February.
GOP LAWMAKERS: NO MORE APPOINTMENTS
Dyer took office as Beekmantown town supervisor following a nailbiter of a race.
The race between Dyer, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Norman Davis was tied and had to be decided by a state court judge.
County lawmakers appeared to consider an appointment rather than holding a special election.
Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8), one of three Republicans serving on the Democratic-majority legislature, said that talk of an appointment never should’ve happened.
For the first few weeks of January, Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) and Majority Leader Patty Waldron (Area 6) said that the legislature was still considering an appointment.
According to a local law passed in 1995, the legislature had to make a decision, by majority vote, within 30 days.
“Many of us did look very hard for someone willing to fill that appointment,” Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) said.
“Many of us have worked hard to get more people involved in politics,” said Conroy, a Democrat.
Conroy said that some felt a March election would have left little time for voters to get to know candidates, one of whom will serve through 2019, and an appointment would’ve given candidates more time to campaign.
Dame said that an appointment never should’ve been an option.
“It never should’ve gone to conversation of an appointment,” he said. “I’m pleased that my colleagues have come around to letting the voters decide.”
Minority Leader Jonathan Beach (Area 2) called for his colleagues to help draft a new law to replace the 23-year-old legislation that allows an appointment by the legislature.
“Maybe we should draft a new local law,” he said.
— Pete DeMola contributed reporting