County sets special election

× Expand Photos courtesy Elect Mark Henry, and Jerry Marking, via Facebook Jerry Marking and Mark Henry are running to fill the Area 3 vacancy on the Clinton County Legislature. The special election has been set for March 27.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Legislature has officially set March 27 as the date for the special election to fill the vacant Area 3 seat.

Mark Henry, a Republican, and Jerry Marking, a Democrat, will square off for the seat left vacant by Sam Dyer’s election to Beekmantown supervisor last month.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

Marking, 54, is a long-time resident of West Chazy and served as a firefighter for the City of Plattsburgh for nearly 30 years. He now works at Lake City Choppers.

“I decided to step into politics because I am passionate about the local area and can see the great potential for Clinton County to continue to grow,” Marking said in a statement. “I want to be a part of making our county a great place for young people to live and raise families with solid job prospects and quality of life. I would love the opportunity to contribute to that.”

The candidate unsuccessfully ran for Chazy Town Supervisor last year, losing 460 to 522 to William Arthur.

Henry, 69, served as Chazy Town Supervisor for four years. He decided not to run for reelection last year.

The candidate cited his track record as supervisor and as a Chazy Central Rural School Board Member as assets, including mapping out fiscally responsible budgets and adhering to the tax cap.

As town supervisor, Henry touted improvements to local recreational parks and wastewater systems as accomplishments, as well as putting idle property back on the tax rolls.

He also cited improving handicap assess and lighting as examples of his can-do leadership, as well as measures to protect farmland and measures to share services with the state, county and surrounding towns.

“One of the best ways to gauge future success is to look at past experience,” Henry told The Sun in a phone interview.

The Clinton County Republican Committee endorsed Henry last week, as did the Town of Chazy and the Town of Beekmantown’s Republican Committee chairmen.

Henry also received an endorsement from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who attended the county committee meeting.

“I am proud to support Mark Henry for Clinton County District Three Legislator in the March 27th special election!” wrote Stefanik on Twitter.