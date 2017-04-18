County settles bridge lawsuit

County to pay $205,000 to Clifton Park-based construction firm

by

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmakers have resolved to accept a settlement between Essex County and Bast Hatfield Construction LLC over a bridge dispute.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors will pay $205,000 to the Clifton Park-based firm, who sued the county over change orders to a bridge in Au Sable Forks in 2014.

“The majority of change orders, we did not find those to be appropriate,” Essex County Attorney Dan Manning told lawmakers.

The settlement was whittled down from $605,000.

Funds will come from unappropriated fund balance.

“This $205,000 basically meets the threshold at where Jim (Dougan) and (Assistant County Attorney Carl Rubino, Jr.) felt we should pay… and a little bit more,” said Manning.

The attorney called the resolution “fair” and said the case would drag on for 2-3 years at the appellate level if lawmakers didn’t sign off. 

Lawmakers voted unanimously 12-0 to accept the settlement.

