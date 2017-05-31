County settles Medicaid overpay

ELIZABETHTOWN – Essex County has tentatively agreed to pay $157,593 to the New York State Office of Medicaid Inspector General for alleged overpayments from the state for County Mental Health Services.

The County Board of Supervisors Ways and Means Committee gave the repayment unanimous approval Tuesday, and it gets a final vote at the board’s regular session on Tuesday, June 6.

The Office of Medicaid Inspector General conducted its first ever audit of County Mental Health Services, selected 100 claims and looked at documentation for them, Mental Health Director Steve Valley told supervisors.

“The final audit report indicated we were overpaid by Medicaid,” he said. “They’re looking at something in the documentation that was either erroneous or missing. There were 19 claims overpaid, that were in error. They extrapolated that out to all the Medicaid revenue we had in that period.”

The county had more than 5,000 claims submitted for the 2011-13 period the audit covered.

The inspector general’s auditors came up with about $246,000 they believed had been overpaid, which was 6 percent of the total reimbursement, and settled for $157,593.

Supervisor Roby Politi (R-North Elba) asked who made the errors.

“It seems like a lot of errors,” Politi said.

The documentation was from therapists and other county employees providing the services, Valley said, and may have been very minor.

“It could be they (staff) didn’t put the time on the note,” Valley said. “Everyone has to have a treatment plan signed off on by the medical director. If the signature came a day after that (plan), the claim is considered to be in error.”

“There’s a whole lot of assumptions going on (in the audit),” County Manager Daniel Palmer said. “Six percent of the total is a pretty reasonable number.”

Palmer said as they move to a managed care system for Mental Health Services, responsibility for errors will shift to their insurance companies. Valley said they also have new billing software that will flag such problems.

Valley said he will provide supervisors with copies of the audit.