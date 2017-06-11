Kindergarten Buddies program a hit at CPCS

Seniors are mentoring kindergarten pupils in successful new program

by

CROWN POINT – A mentoring program is helping students at Crown Point Central School.

Kindergarten Buddies operates like a school club, with seniors pairing with kindergarten pupils to help them with school activities and provide a sympathetic ear to their concerns.

“For many years, Crown Point seniors and kindergarten students have participated in a mentoring program that is fondly referred to as ‘Kindergarten Buddies,’” said teacher Rachael Leclaire-Charron. “Twice a month, seniors and their kindergarten ‘buddies’ meet for an hour of crafting, reading and building friendships.”

The program is a hit with everyone involved, said Leclaire-Charron.

“Students spent their final mentoring session playing a game of kickball and enjoying our new playground,” Leclaire-Charron said. “For many of the kindergarten students, this was an exciting learning experience. Seniors had to provide step-by-step instructions to help their little buddies kick, run the bases and field the ball.”

The program will restart in the fall when new senior and kindergarten classes form at the school.

