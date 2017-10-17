County shared services plan finalized

× Expand File photo The Clinton County Shared Services Plan, a $708,717 savings roadmap over three months in the making, is complete.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Shared Services Plan, a $708,717 savings roadmap curated by the Clinton County Shared Services Panel, is complete.

A public presentation — the last step in submitting the plan — was held Oct. 13.

The biggest portion of the plan is the elimination of the Village of Rouses Point Police Department, a one-man law enforcement agency now under the jurisdiction of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The county is expected to save $154,442 with that piece of the plan. The village is expected to save $156,086.

Other efficiencies laid out in the plan include consolidation of snow removal efforts in Black Brook, county takeover of the City of Plattsburgh’s assessment services and more.

One of the largest proposals, a centralized dog control service under the jurisdiction of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, was ultimately sunk before the final vote.

At the public presentation last week, County Administrator Michael Zurlo laid out the panel’s work up to that point — four meetings, three public hearings and the final presentation.

Based on actual savings, which will be recorded by the county and the individual towns, villages and the city, municipalities throughout the county may be eligible for a reimbursement check from the state next year.

“They’re not going to pay us on estimates,” County Administrator Michael Zurlo said. “We’re going to have to solidify and codify these plans.”

Neighboring Essex County voted to delay implementation of a plan until 2018, citing an unrealistic time frame set by the state.

The focus of next year’s efforts will be developing a shared services plan to shore up EMS agencies, which continue to struggle to meet the minimum needs of rural, remote communities.

In Clinton County, Zurlo took a moment to thank each of the panel members, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro and a number of health care brokers who participated in and helped with the state-mandated process.

“I’m very appreciative for everyone’s diligent effort,” Zurlo said.