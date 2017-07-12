County shared services plan nears completion

× Expand File photo As the deadline for submittal to the Clinton County Legislature looms, the county-lead shared services panel convened to hammer out the final details of their new plan. County Administrator Michael Zurlo will submit the panel’s plan to the legislature by Aug. 1.

PLATTSBURGH — Details are falling into place for Clinton County’s shared services initiative.

Local officials convened on Tuesday to put the final touches on their action plan for the state-sponsored initiative designed to further reduce property taxes.

Initiatives floated by town, county and village officials include dissolving the Rouses Point Police Department, consolidating dog control programs and folding snow removal efforts under the county banner.

ROUSES POINT POLICE DEPARTMENT

Leading the list is dissolving the Rouses Point Police Department. Approved by the village board last month, the dissolution will automatically take effect unless a petition by a local resident to trigger a permissive referendum garners enough signatures by July 20.

“This definitely is going to be part of the plan,” said County Administrator Michael Zurlo.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will take over the dissolved agency’s duties. Doing so could save at least $147,000.

Mayor Dan Letourneau said that the village has already begun moving equipment and open cases to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

While the chief has already resigned to take a job with the sheriff’s office, Letourneau said that the village may hire a part-time officer if voters opt to keep the department.

“Regardless of the outcome, the village will absolutely rely on shared services,” he said. “It’s too big of a savings.”

Sheriff’s deputies have also begun wellness and security checks in the village.

“This process is an arduous one,” Letourneau said, “but we’re really pleased.”

According to Zurlo, the village may also be eligible for municipal restructuring funds through the state Department of State, which would help the municipality with any transfer costs.

“That’s another pot of money,” Zurlo said. “It could help with the cost of rebranding vehicles, transfer of services...”

Letourneau said that he expects the Rouses Point Police Department to be fully dissolved by March 2018.

DOG CONTROL

Officials have also explored the idea of giving responsibility for county-wide dog control to the sheriff’s office.

With Sheriff David Favro and Dog Control Officer Kaleigh Mills both voicing support for the plan, Zurlo said that this idea is “likely” to be included in the final shared services proposal.