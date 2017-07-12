County shared services plan nears completion

File photo
As the deadline for submittal to the Clinton County Legislature looms, the county-lead shared services panel convened to hammer out the final details of their new plan. County Administrator Michael Zurlo will submit the panel’s plan to the legislature by Aug. 1.
PLATTSBURGH — Details are falling into place for Clinton County’s shared services initiative.
Local officials convened on Tuesday to put the final touches on their action plan for the state-sponsored initiative designed to further reduce property taxes.
Initiatives floated by town, county and village officials include dissolving the Rouses Point Police Department, consolidating dog control programs and folding snow removal efforts under the county banner.
ROUSES POINT POLICE DEPARTMENT
Leading the list is dissolving the Rouses Point Police Department. Approved by the village board last month, the dissolution will automatically take effect unless a petition by a local resident to trigger a permissive referendum garners enough signatures by July 20.
“This definitely is going to be part of the plan,” said County Administrator Michael Zurlo.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will take over the dissolved agency’s duties. Doing so could save at least $147,000.
Mayor Dan Letourneau said that the village has already begun moving equipment and open cases to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
While the chief has already resigned to take a job with the sheriff’s office, Letourneau said that the village may hire a part-time officer if voters opt to keep the department.
“Regardless of the outcome, the village will absolutely rely on shared services,” he said. “It’s too big of a savings.”
Sheriff’s deputies have also begun wellness and security checks in the village.
“This process is an arduous one,” Letourneau said, “but we’re really pleased.”
According to Zurlo, the village may also be eligible for municipal restructuring funds through the state Department of State, which would help the municipality with any transfer costs.
“That’s another pot of money,” Zurlo said. “It could help with the cost of rebranding vehicles, transfer of services...”
Letourneau said that he expects the Rouses Point Police Department to be fully dissolved by March 2018.
DOG CONTROL
Officials have also explored the idea of giving responsibility for county-wide dog control to the sheriff’s office.
With Sheriff David Favro and Dog Control Officer Kaleigh Mills both voicing support for the plan, Zurlo said that this idea is “likely” to be included in the final shared services proposal.
This could translate to a $100,000 savings across all municipalities, Zurlo said.
SNOW, ICE REMOVAL
A definitive piece of the county plan will be the county takeover of snow and ice removal in the town of Black Brook, according to Zurlo.
Once finalized, the Clinton County Highway Department will takeover responsibility for snow removal within the municipality.
This consolidation of services will save the town over $275,000.
CITY TAX ASSESSMENT
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read recently floated the idea of consolidating the city’s tax assessment, human resource and IT departments with the county in an effort to save money.
Zurlo confirmed on Tuesday that this idea was being taken into serious consideration.
“I am in conversation with the city of Plattsburgh and the mayor,” said Zurlo.
“There is a distinct possibility that the county will work with the city on (tax assessment).”
According to Read, county absorption of the departments could save the city around $300,000.
“Things remain somewhat malleable,” said Zurlo, of the county’s shared services plan.
Per state guidelines, Zurlo will be required to present a plan to the Clinton County Legislature by Aug. 1 for their review.
The next step is a series of three public meetings. The Clinton County Legislature was expected to set dates for those hearings on Wednesday evening, after this edition went to print.
School districts are also invited to participate in the initiative, but their participation is not mandatory.