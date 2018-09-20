County social services eyes armed guards

× Expand File photo Essex County Department of Social Services File photo

ELIZABETHTOWN | Child Protective Services in Essex County might gain armed guards.

Some supervisors believe law enforcement stationed on premises with guns could provide a deterrent to ongoing threats from angry people affected by CPS cases.

Discussion at the Essex County Board of Supervisors Human Services Committee meeting Monday began as Department of Social Services (DSS) Commissioner Michael Mascarenas outlined a 45 percent increase in the CPS caseload when compared to this time last year.

The increase is matched with 45 percent growth in need for foster care, he said, primarily due to issues with substance abuse, which include both drugs and alcohol.

REGULAR THREATS

A phone threat last week launched the review on Monday.

The person who placed the call is a known violent offender with a record for making threats in other states, and recent threats had escalated.

That person threatened the entire department, Mascarenas said.

“The real danger is everywhere, frankly.”

“We are pretty wide open,” said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said of county offices.

Mascarenas said threats to staff and county personnel do occur.

“These threats happen pretty regularly at DSS,” he said.

But people who work at the office are behind secure doors, he said.

There are three retired law enforcement officers assigned to CPS, working in rotation. Security personnel include retired state troopers and a sheriff’s deputy.

“I think it’s time to arm the security officers that are over there,” said Wilmington Supervisor and County Board Chairman Randy Preston. “If in one of these instances, one of the people follow through...I couldn’t live with myself.”

Palmer agreed it would take time for armed officers or troopers to reach the county seat from the Public Safety Building in nearby Lewis.

“It’s probably not a bad idea,” Palmer replied to Preston. “I think it’s something we should look at.”

SECURITY SOLUTIONS FLOATED

Options to improve safety in the county complex include adding armed deputies from the sheriff’s department in Lewis, arming guards in place at CPS now, or both.

Supervisors talked about using identification cards for access.

“Over time we have looked at a number of security options,” Palmer said, including improved surveillance.

And some cameras have been added.

Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally asked if DSS could utilize recording devices on their telephones, adding a system similar to what many schools have implemented for safety.

“Would a rover help at all?” North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore asked.

Mascarenas said that is one alternative that has been discussed.

A sheriff’s deputy could be assigned to move through the main county complex, including DSS and its CPS offices.

“Now it’s budget time,” Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said. “We should look at putting a deputy or two down here (in Elizabethtown).”

Supervisors asked the county manager to develop several alternatives for improved employee and public safety, so a next, best step could be taken.

Reports of angry family members looking for retaliation via CPS personnel or against relatives is not new.

In March 2017, then DSS Deputy Commissioner Sue Ann Caron reported five security issues, including one by a man who threatened to drive his car into the old courthouse.

Another man had threatened to burn down his aunt’s house.

And one angry person allegedly threatened to bring “the largest knife in they can” to the Court Street offices.

Other caseworkers had their lives threatened, Caron said a year and a half ago.

No formal decisions were made at that time.

But an improved surveillance system does record activity in and around DSS offices and elsewhere in the county complex.

Last April, a woman who threatened to shoot staff at the Albany DSS was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, and aggravated harassment.

A similar case occurred in Plattsburgh last April when a different woman was charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat. The woman in that case was also arrested.

Making a terroristic threat is a Class D felony, according to state law.

There are 56 children in DSS care, according to the agency’s monthly report, compared with 38 cases this time last year.

Seventeen children are in therapeutic foster boarding homes, 20 are in regular boarding homes (without need for the more specialized therapeutic care) and 12 are in foster care with relatives, with other youth placed in residential care or in an inpatient substance abuse facility.

The CPS office received 65 reports, before any were confirmed, in July and currently has 123 open investigations.