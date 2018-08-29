County, state assess cost of armed guards

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County lawmakers discussed tentative steps to add School Resource Officers (SROs) in all 11 school districts in Essex County.

The issue of adding a police officer was also raised at recent school board meetings, including the August session at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.

County Manager Dan Palmer said any cost to the county has to be balanced against the budget.

There are 15 school buildings for 18 towns in Essex County.

“It may be possible on a part-time basis,” Palmer said.

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava, who is chairman of the Board of Supervisor’ Finance Committee, said current state legislation requires an SRO to be active duty, employed with a police agency.

He suggests the board contact state representatives Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) to push the pending change to allow retired police to work as SROs in area schools.

Scozzafava understood that Moriah Central School had allocated $30,000 to maintain a police presence in their school.

“I think $30,000 is a conservative number,” Scozzafava said.

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said the $30,000 was a budget allocation.

“I think $90,000 to $100,000 (per officer) is a more likely figure,” Monty said.

Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell cautioned the board about activating retired police officers, suggesting active duty police have ongoing and up-to-date training.

“You want somebody in there who is going to act the way he’s supposed to,” Marnell said.

Scozzafava said the county’s resources through the Sheriff’s Department is somewhat in limbo with Sheriff Richard C. Cutting set to retire.

David Reynolds, chief deputy, is running unopposed for the sheriff’s post.

“I think (the cost) would be quite a load for us,” Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson said of the county’s budget.

“I think the state needs to step up and take a share of the cost.”

STATE LEGISLATION IN PROCESS

State lawmakers in Albany have put legislation in motion to define and fund SROs in all small school districts throughout New York.

A bill, S7811, sponsored by state Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan, of Elma, in Erie County, passed the State Senate on March 5 this year, 41 aye votes to 19 nay.

It was referred to the Assembly, where a companion bill A10885 was sent to the Education Committee in late May.

The new Senate legislation relates “to creating a school resource officer program to permit the employment of retired law enforcement officers; (and) provides school resource officer security protection aid.”

The aid rule would charge the state with providing $50,000 for one SRO for every school district outside of a city with a population less than one million residents.

The companion Assembly bill: “will establish a new state education grant program, the cost of which will depend upon the number of schools (that) hire school resource officers. This program would establish a grant formula, providing $50,000 for every district that hires a single school resource officer, or a multiple of $20,000 for multiple hires.”

If approved in the Assembly and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the law would take effect immediately.

SCHOOL BOARD INTEREST

From a school board point of view, a plan has been proffered by incoming candidate Reynolds.

At Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, Superintendent Scott Osborne said Reynolds has presented an idea to provide a part-time SRO.

The program, still very much a work-in-progress, would be supported by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and would hire six new officers to be shared among the county’s school districts.

Sheriff deputies would provide two full days and one half-day at each school in rotation, Osborne said of early ideation.

ELCS School Board President Doug Spilling said he understood the officer has to be active duty, engaged with a department.

School officials admitted the plan is tentative.

And no formal cost analysis has been completed.

The ELCS School Board unanimously voted to submit a letter to the county supporting addition of an SRO program.

State resources actually list 15 school buildings in 11 school districts in Essex County with a total student population of 4,553 and 11 full-time principals.

Several towns have local police departments, including Moriah, Ticonderoga and Lake Placid.

State Police maintain substations in other towns, such as Schroon, Crown Point, Wilmington and Lewis.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department is headquartered in Lewis.

NY SHERIFF’S ASSOC. SUPPORT

In February, eight days after the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland, Florida, the New York Sheriff’s Association called for state legislators to provide funding for SROs throughout New York State.

“This will be an expensive undertaking,” Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, President of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association said in the official announcement.

“But we owe it to our children, and their parents, to provide a safe place for education to take place.

“We spend many millions of dollars to protect a relatively small number of judges across the state, as we should. Surely we can also find the money to protect our most defenseless people – the children we send off to school each day,” Virts said.