County still grappling with psychiatrist shortage

ELIZABETHTOWN — The search continues for a full-time psychiatrist at the county Office of Mental Health Services.

As a stop-gap measure, Essex County Health and Human Services Committee on Monday approved a pay boost for their part-time staff psychiatrist to $170 from $109 per hour.

The funds have already been appropriated in the department’s annual budget, which was approved by the Essex County Board of Supervisors last month.

Total expenditures will be capped at that amount, reported Mental Health Director Steve Valley.

While the hourly wage may be high, Valley admitted, the monies will be peeled from the allocated funds they are saving from the lack of a full-time position.

The increase for the staffer, who comes in twice weekly, joins other measures to navigate the vacancy left by Dr. Dov Rapoport, who resigned in October for personal reasons.

Lawmakers also tentatively approved the county purchasing department to go out for RFP for telepsychiatry services.

The salary for the psychiatrist position is $179,000 per year, not including health insurance and fringe benefits.

The board previously approved $26,000 to embark on a search.

“We’re days, maybe hours away, from selecting the (recruiting) firm that will do that,” Valley told lawmakers.

Valley said rural counties across the state are entering uncharted waters when it comes to navigating new arrangements to make up for the nationwide shortage in mental health professionals.

“Everybody’s scrambling,” he said.

The department may take an a la carte approach and select a number of different options that may work for them, he said, including a heavier reliance on telepsychiatry and qualified psychiatric nurse practitioners.

“I’m in the process of trying to put together what kind of plan can cover the needs of the county,” Valley said. “My idea is to keep this budget we currently have, and maybe we don’t put all our eggs in one basket.”

Lawmakers on the committee unanimously approved the measure.

“Is this psychiatrist available to the board of supervisors?” asked Gerald Morrow (D-Chesterfield). “If so, we better support it.”