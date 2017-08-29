County task force reveals CCE Building options

× Full restoration of the county-owned Cornell Cooperative Extension building in Westport will cost at least $2.3 million, according to a report prepared by a county task force. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN | The county’s fairgrounds subcommittee on Monday rolled out their long-awaited report on the ailing Cornell Cooperative Extension Building in Westport.

The price tag for a full restoration effort is $2.3 million.

Just about every component of the wooden structure is compromised, said Todd Hodgson, a county-employed environmental manager, from the piers holding up the building to the need for asbestos remediation in the attic.

The building was originally designed for three-season use, and the installation of a year-round heating system has accelerated the structure’s deterioration.

County officials said their paramount concern was public safety — particularly considering the retro-engineered electrical system poses an immediate fire risk.

“These areas are not fireproof,” Hodgson said.

The building would also need to be made code- and Americans with Disabilities Act- compliant.

Essex County Deputy Superintendent of Public Works Jim Dougan estimated full restoration would take 18 months.

But, he said, funding remains a concern.

“We came up with a $2.3 million project with no immediately identifiable source of funding,” he said.

A second option is a conversion to a three-season building, a $785,644 undertaking.

The remaining options include simply doing nothing, demolition or a handover to Cornell Cooperative Extension, the contract agency that has occupied the Sisco Street structure.

However, county officials said demolition — which would cost $260,565 — has never been seriously discussed, and saving the building has always been the chief priority.

“The goal has really always been to save the structure,” said Essex County Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland, who heads the task force.

On demolition, Dougan seconded: “I don’t think anyone is considering that.”

Lawmakers did note handing the building over to CCE was also an option. But the immediate safety concerns would have to first be alleviated.

“This building is in terrible shape,” Gillilland said.

While no decisions have been made, county officials are already eying grant opportunities:

The county put in a $500,000 grant application to New York’s State Historic Preservation Office, with all but $100,000 going to a possible building project (the remainder would be used to restore the cupola of the Old Essex County Courthouse).