Warren County tax revenues up for 2018

LAKE GEORGE | Mayor Robert Blais’ impression that Lake George is having a banner year has been backed up with some financial statistics favorable to area taxpayers.

As of June 30, Warren County’s year-to-date occupancy tax revenue has increased by 11 percent, and sales tax receipts are up 5 percent, county Treasurer Mike Swan told Warren County Supervisors at their recent monthly meeting.

Swan predicted that last month’s figures would continue the upbeat trend. (As of Aug. 6, the July tax revenue figures were not available.)

Lake George hosts the highest number of accommodations in the county, and generates a large portion of the county’s sales tax, primarily through tourism.

Several weeks ago, Blais said that Lake George was having an outstanding year for tourism — likely a record summer for at least the last decade.

He cited “huge” crowds on the streets and at village concerts, and that “no vacancy” signs were posted by a vast majority of motels throughout the village and on Route 9N toward Bolton.

Last year Warren County received about $50 million in revenue from sales tax. The current county budget projected an increase of about $1 million, so the county will likely have excess money as it heads into 2019, Swan said.

The county budget for 2018 banked on a sales tax increase of under 2 percent, so the trend is on target to exceed the $51 million that the budget called for.

Sales tax receipts account for about one-third of the county’s $153 million in annual appropriations.

The occupancy tax, spent primarily on tourism and event promotion — as well as support for the Cool Insuring Arena and paying for invasive species control — amounts to more than $4 million per year.

In June, Swan reported that the county was in fine shape financially, noting it had $19 million in surplus funds, and that his office would be purchasing certificates of deposit with local banks to earn 2 percent interest.

Following county supervisors’ decision in June to hire an additional employee in the county Treasurer’s Office to audit and enforce occupancy tax collections — an accounting technician at a salary of $46,318 annually — the increase in tax receipts may widen in the coming months.

Swan told supervisors in June that according to his research, more and more motels, hotels, and other room-rental enterprises were either not collecting occupancy tax, or turning over the receipts to the county.

The hiring followed a report issued by the state Comptroller’s Office that cited Warren County for not thoroughly auditing occupancy tax collections. The report said that between 2013 and 2015, at least 16 accommodations were not collecting occupancy tax, or were not turning over the revenue, resulting in an estimated a revenue loss of $1.9 million.

However, Swan estimated that only $50,000 to $100,00 in arrears could be collected initially from the accommodations.

Swan noted that he had recently conferred with the county attorney about procedures involved in stepping up enforcement measures.

Occupancy tax revenue will likely increase substantially next year for another reason, however.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors were expected to discuss a change in local law that would extend occupancy tax collections to short-term residential rentals, like AirBnB bookings, at their monthly meeting on Aug. 17, after this edition went to print.

Twenty-three other counties in New York — including neighboring Essex County — already collect occupancy tax on short-term rentals.

Supervisors heard last week that if they change local occupancy tax legislation, Airbnb would be collecting the tax from rentals they handle, and forwarding the money to the county. Such collection might mean an extra $100,000 or more in county revenue.