County to appeal FOIL decision to state’s highest court

× Expand File photo The state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division ruled in April state Freedom of Information Law covers electronically scanned images of ballots taken from voting machines. Essex County will now appear the decision to the state’s highest court.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The state Supreme Court Appellate Division ruled last April electronic voting records can be obtained without a court order.

But Essex County will now appeal the decision to the state’s highest court.

Lawmakers voted in an 13-4 motion last Monday to authorize Essex County Attorney Dan Manning to appeal to the New York State Court of Appeals in the long-running legal clash.

SPLIT DECISION

The appeal marks the latest twist since Essex County Democratic Party Chairman Bethany Kosmider requested cast-vote records for the 2015 local elections, but was denied by then-Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Ferebee and Manning, who contended Election Law shielded the records from Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), and that a court order was required.

Kosmider later sued Ferebee, Essex County Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Allison McGahay and then-Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Mark Whitney over her denied request.

The state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Third Department ruled in April that FOIL covers electronically scanned images of ballots taken from voting machines and the data should not be shielded from disclosure.

Manning contends the decision was split, with three justices deciding that a FOIL request was appropriate and two judges siding with compliance with Election Law Section 3-222(2) and the necessity of obtaining a court order to access the ballots.

He also believes access to copies of electronic ballot images is exclusively governed by Election Law — not FOIL as determined by the appellate division.

The case is possibly precedent-setting, Manning said.

“This issue is a case of first impression in New York state and is being closely watched by boards of election and political parties and action groups as it will have far-reaching ramifications in New York state election processes,” Manning said in a statement.

Democratic Board of Election Commissioner Sue Montgomery-Corey has replaced Whitney as a defendant in the lawsuit and the Essex County Board of Supervisors is not a party in the litigation.

‘FLAGRANT MISUSE’

Kosmider continues to assert the county is being opaque by not releasing the records, which have been stripped of information that would identify the voter.