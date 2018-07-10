County to appeal FOIL decision to state’s highest court

File photo
The state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division ruled in April state Freedom of Information Law covers electronically scanned images of ballots taken from voting machines. Essex County will now appear the decision to the state’s highest court.
ELIZABETHTOWN | The state Supreme Court Appellate Division ruled last April electronic voting records can be obtained without a court order.
But Essex County will now appeal the decision to the state’s highest court.
Lawmakers voted in an 13-4 motion last Monday to authorize Essex County Attorney Dan Manning to appeal to the New York State Court of Appeals in the long-running legal clash.
SPLIT DECISION
The appeal marks the latest twist since Essex County Democratic Party Chairman Bethany Kosmider requested cast-vote records for the 2015 local elections, but was denied by then-Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Ferebee and Manning, who contended Election Law shielded the records from Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), and that a court order was required.
Kosmider later sued Ferebee, Essex County Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Allison McGahay and then-Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Mark Whitney over her denied request.
The state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Third Department ruled in April that FOIL covers electronically scanned images of ballots taken from voting machines and the data should not be shielded from disclosure.
Manning contends the decision was split, with three justices deciding that a FOIL request was appropriate and two judges siding with compliance with Election Law Section 3-222(2) and the necessity of obtaining a court order to access the ballots.
He also believes access to copies of electronic ballot images is exclusively governed by Election Law — not FOIL as determined by the appellate division.
The case is possibly precedent-setting, Manning said.
“This issue is a case of first impression in New York state and is being closely watched by boards of election and political parties and action groups as it will have far-reaching ramifications in New York state election processes,” Manning said in a statement.
Democratic Board of Election Commissioner Sue Montgomery-Corey has replaced Whitney as a defendant in the lawsuit and the Essex County Board of Supervisors is not a party in the litigation.
‘FLAGRANT MISUSE’
Kosmider continues to assert the county is being opaque by not releasing the records, which have been stripped of information that would identify the voter.
“What are you hiding? What do you plan to do? This is costing the taxpayers, and there has not been a formal statement from Dan Manning on how much this will cost,” Kosmider told The Sun. “This is a flagrant misuse of taxpayer dollars, but I’m ready to go to court.”
Legal fees for McGahay and Montgomery-Corey have cost the county $30,000 to date, Manning said, but the county will not bankroll the appeal aside from a $315 filing fee.
Manning refuted claims that the county is trying to withhold information or lacks transparency.
“This case involves a delicate balance between when access to voted ballots may be obtained and the finality of the election process and any interference with the finality of the process,” Manning said in a prepared statement.
A decision by the highest court in the state is also required to add clarify for election commissioners statewide when faced with Article 78 proceedings challenging their interpretation of the law or the current decision, he said.
“The statute’s requirement that a court order be obtained protects everyone,” Manning said. “It involves the process whereby a court will determine whether there is a valid reason for access to the ballots. That decision should not be a simple rubberstamp under FOIL.”
Manning continued: “It’s curious that the other side would go to all this time and expense to obtain copies of the ballot images instead of simply applying for a court order. Could this be that (Kosmider) has no valid reason for which to obtain a court order and the only way that she could do so is by an end run with FOIL?”
NOT UNANIMOUS
Parties must file their papers with the state Court of Appeals by Aug. 3, with responsive papers due in early-October.
Gerald Morrow (Chesterfield), James Monty (Lewis), Michael “Ike” Tyler (Westport) and Tom Scozzafava (Moriah) voted against moving forward with the appeal, and Mike Marnell (Schroon) was absent.
“I have not supported this since day one,” said Scozzafava, noting he agreed with the advisory opinion by Robert Freeman, executive director of the state Committee on Open Government, that the records should be made available.
The appellate court’s ruling stopped short of calling for the state legislature to provide clarity.
“Shame on our legislature for not clarifying this issue,” said Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson in an email. “Double shame on those legislatures of both parties who deliberately don’t clarify it because they think it might be advantageous politically to have easy access to my ballot.”