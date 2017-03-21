County to assess CCE building

× Expand File photo Essex County will probe the foundation of the Cornell Cooperative Building in Westport this spring to determine future rehabilitation efforts.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Cornell Cooperative Extension building in Westport will be probed to determine if the structure and foundation is strong enough to warrant future repairs.

Essex County Department of Public Works Deputy Superintendent Jim Dougan told lawmakers spot excavation work to examine the foundation will commence this spring.

Workers will use thermodynamic cameras to search for rebar and frost-protected foundations, both of which will determine future rehabilitation work.

Lawmaker grumbling over the structure has intensified in recent months.

And last week, CCE Executive Director Rick LeVitre asked lawmakers to assemble a special committee because the building posed a threat to public safety.

Dougan noted his request for siding and roof repair was stripped from last year’s budget.

“Our hands are tied a little bit for that building,” he told the Essex County Public Works Committee on Monday.

A recent grant attempt to access the structure was unsuccessful, Dougan said.

“We were unsuccessful in receiving that grant,” he said. “However, we’re talking with that same agency and are getting tips to make it better. We are applying again.”

Dougan recommended lawmakers come up with a plan for what they want to do with the county-owned building, which houses several departments, including CCE and Essex County Soil and Water.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said the topic is on the agenda for the next fairgrounds subcommittee meeting, and will include a review of past architectural studies.

“We know we can’t replace that building, but we need to make do with what we’ve got,” said Mike Marnell (R-Schroon).

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said he looked forward to the results.

“It seems to be a waste of money to work on infrastructure without knowing how the basement and foundation is,” he said.