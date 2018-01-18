County to call special election for Area 3

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A special election has been called to elect a representative of Area 3 to the Clinton County Board of Legislators, Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) announced on Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) announced on Thursday that the county will call a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Clinton County Legislature.

McManus expects the election will be held March 27.

The announcement came nearly three weeks after Beekmantown Supervisor Sam Dyer resigned from his Area 3 seat on the legislature after winning his town’s top slot.

“We’ve made a decision to unanimously approve a special election in the Area 3 vacancy,” McManus said at Thursday’s State of the County Address. “We’ve had many people call us and tell us it’s the right thing to do. We believe it is too, and I think the taxpayers appreciate the fact that we’re going to allow them to select the next person to represent Area 3. But I think it goes to the issue of our nonpartisanship.”

Residents and town officials from both Beekmantown and Chazy have long decried a representative-by-appointment and called for a special election instead.

Advocates twice appeared at county meetings asking lawmakers to consider the latter.

“We listened to the people that came to those meetings,” McManus told The Sun.

Whoever wins the upcoming special election will fill Dyer’s term until 2019, he said.

Appointments must be made by majority vote within 30 days of a vacancy. In this case, the deadline would have been late-January.

Money was allocated in the Town of Chazy’s 2018 budget to shoulder the cost of holding a special election, an expense former Supervisor Mark Henry expected to cost around $6,000.

Town of Chazy Supervisor Bill Arthur appeared ecstatic at news of the special election.

“We’re all very happy about the decision,” he told The Sun. “We truly believe that where possible people should have a choice in who represents them.”