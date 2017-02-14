County to push apartment inspection issue with state

× Expand File photo The Essex County Board of Supervisors are frustrated at their inability to require inspections of taxpayer-subsidized housing. Many landlords rent substandard apartments to clients, which poses safety risks, say lawmakers. But under state law, localities cannot be selective in apartment inspections.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmakers are furious over their inability to inspect taxpayer-subsidized housing for county social services recipients, and are kicking the issue up the state food chain.

Many of these units are being rented out by absentee landlords and are in poor condition, say county lawmakers.

As such, they argue, the county’s most vulnerable residents are at risk — and so is the general public.

The long-festering issue has left the Essex County Board of Supervisors twisted up in knots for years.

While officials have long demanded inspections by local code officers prior to residents taking occupancy, they’re prohibited under state law from doing so.

The tension has already spilled out into the open twice this year when supervisors demanded Deputy Department of Social Services Commissioner Sue Ann Caron cite the exact state statute that prohibits the inspections, documentation supervisors said they have never seen.

Caron last week released a cache of information, and the Sun confirmed with the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance that targeting public assistance recipients with housing inspections violates state privacy laws.

Eligibility for public assistance is also not conditional upon residing in housing that has a valid certificate of occupancy, and it is illegal for localities to impose inspection criteria that only apply to social service recipients.

Doing so, said the state, would identify the family as being on public assistance.

“Local departments of social services cannot add this requirement as a condition of eligibility,” said an official with the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA).

‘RIDICULOUS’

Lawmakers are not pleased.

For Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah), the inspections have become something of a crusade, and he has long blasted the policy as one that lacks common sense.

The supervisor said ensuring safe housing stock should be as simple as calling a codes officer for a quick inspection.

Privacy would not be jeopardized or otherwise made public by doing so, he said, and code enforcement officers are already bound by privacy laws.

“Essex County is paying for these apartments,” Scozzafava said. “If Essex County is going to rent, call the town hall and let us send an inspector in to issue a certificate of occupancy. Once that is issued, then let them move in.”

Scozzafava cited a recent incident in Port Henry that saw a tipster report “toddlers living in filth” to county social services.

Other reports have revolved around bad wiring, a lack of smoke detectors and crumbling housing stock.

His phone rings from both tenants reporting problem landlords and vice-versa.

“I’ve been in some of these places and I’ve seen it myself,” Scozzafava said. “You shouldn’t have to go through the hoops.”

The state regulations have also rankled Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington).

“We’ve been asking for months to get something in writing,” he said. “And what (county social services) sent us doesn’t make sense.”

Preston called the state law “ridiculous.”

“This is such a simple, simple thing — it’s either up to code, or it’s not,” Preston said. “What is so difficult about having an inspection of an apartment before someone goes in?”

LITTLE COUNTY INVOLVEMENT

While the OTDA doesn’t break down housing allowances by town, there were 108 public assistance households in Essex County comprising 150 recipients as of October 2016.

The county role, in fact, is relatively limited, and primarily consists of determining income eligibility.

Housing allowances are paid directly to the landlord, and the agency cannot dictate where a client can live.

In fact, the tenant-landlord relationship is like that between anyone else.

“We actually don’t have the ability to tell them they can’t live there,” Caron said.

But despite the department’s exact involvement, for lawmakers, county social services is the first stop in curbing these issues.

The code enforcement officer in Ticonderoga has highlighted at least 25 instances of unit issues in 2016.

“We have cases going through court with tenants suing landlords,” said Supervisor Joe Giordano, who agreed rental properties need to be subjected to closer scrutiny.

Regular inspections would also curb potential hazards before they snowball into more serious problems, he said.

“Shortly down the road, the county benefit rate gets reduced or terminated because the conditions worsen or the applicant’s situation changes,” Giordano said.

Lawmakers have said the lack of inspections also has broader ramifications.

The degradation of housing stock lowers the value garnered by parcels if they are seized by the county for failure to pay back taxes and end up on the auction block.

“This has become a cycle in different parts of the community,” said Charles Harrington (R-Crown Point). “We really need to try to get a handle on it.”

Supervisors also said preventive maintenance and more acute awareness of these properties would curb other more serious problems down the road — including those of which the county is currently unaware.

“How many other situations are out there in this county that we’re not aware of?” said Scozzafava. “And that, to be very frank, is what concerns me.”

Scozzafava cited the rat-infested house in Willsboro as an example.

“We better keep a better eye on these things or we’re going to see real catastrophic things in this county,” he said.

LOOPHOLES

State social services laws appear to contain a number of loopholes.

While county agencies cannot require apartment inspections, they do have the ability under Social Services Law 143-b(2) to withhold shelter allowances.

But authorities can only do so when there is a violation of law which is “dangerous, hazardous or detrimental to life or health.”

Without mandatory inspections, the occupants would have to self-report, said the OTDA spokesman.

“It would be reported by the client and the client would request the county or building inspector to look at the property,” said the spokesman. “143-b is there to protect the client and help the client get health and safety repairs made to the rental property without worrying about repercussions from the landlord such as eviction.”

But lawmakers say few tenants are likely to self-report precisely because they are afraid of getting evicted.

“In 99 percent of these cases, they’re absentee slumlords,” Scozzafava said.

Current law does allow for the county to send an inspector if the landlord requires a security deposit. In that case, an investigator would inspect the apartment for pre-existing damage.

But that, too, may prove to be ineffective.

“They don’t want these place inspected,” said Scozzafava. “They’re slumlords. Why would they?”

The role of county caseworkers is also limited.

According to state law, a caseworker can visit a recipient’s home unannounced — as long as it is associated with the client’s eligibility. The caseworker can only review the housing situation as it pertains to the client’s eligibility for public assistance.

Law enforcement, too, cannot take action.

While lawmakers have occasionally floated the idea of using the sheriff’s office to investigate homes that may be dangerous, codes enforcement is not a law enforcement issue, said Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting, and code officers do not have the authority to enter a dwelling without permission.

“I’m not sure what our role in it would be,” Cutting said.

The only time his agency would get involved would be if a codes officer is denied access to the building.

“Other than that, it’s pretty much a codes officer deal,” he said.

County Attorney Dan Manning said the law is vague, and said it may be possible for localities to require annual inspections for all housing units in their communities.

“If you did a blanket inspection — like your codes guy — if you sent out a list, get the list and do inspections once a year, that’s not effecting confidentiality,” Manning said.

But further examination is needed on the legality of doing so, he admitted, and answers from the state have not been forthcoming.

If permissible, towns may also be able to draft a local law requiring landlords who wish to rent to public assistance recipients allow their units be inspected annually.

“My gut tells me (the state) will probably say you can’t do it,” Manning said.

Scozzafava said he hoped county caseworkers could tell their clients that the county could provide an inspection upon request.

“I think that’s a fair and reasonable request,” Caron said.

The county agency is sympathetic to lawmaker concerns, said Caron, and will work with town officials to explore additional “creative solutions” to address the issue.

STATEWIDE PROBLEM

Essex County isn’t the only county grappling with apartment inspections, and the state OTDA has received inquiries from various local departments of social services over the years regarding their authority.

Niagara County lawmakers formed a special committee to investigate the issue in 2013. But that committee disintegrated once lawmakers learned of the state statutes governing privacy.

Changing Social Services Law requires state legislative action and approval.

Now that the Essex County Board of Supervisors are newly armed with clarity on the regulations, lawmakers said they will push for action at the state level.

“These are regulations supposedly put forth by somebody in Albany, and we’re going to find out who that somebody is,” Preston said.

Meanwhile, towns do have the ability to take action at the local level, including the enforcement of local laws requiring a certificate of occupancy.

Moriah has had a law on the books since 1993.

Scozzafava agrees the town should play a role.

“We’re not looking to shuck our responsibilities here,” he said. “Just have us go take a look at the place.”

“What we’re looking for is common sense,” Preston said. “I’m pursuing this.”