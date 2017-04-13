County to residents: Organ donation saves lives

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Essex County DMV Supervisor Kari Ratliff models a green t-shirt designed to raise awareness for organ donation. April 21 has been designated as a day of action to promote the success of organ, eye and tissue transplantation and the need for registered donors.

ELIZABETHTOWN — More than 10,000 New Yorkers are waiting for organ transplants.

But 600 died last year while on the waitlist.

April marks National Donate Life Month, and localities are urging residents to become donors.

The Essex County Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a campaign to get motorists to check that organ donor box on their driver licenses.

“We’re really pushing hard,” said Essex County Clerk Joe Provoncha.

While donors can sign up year-round, April 21 is Blue and Green Day, and employees at the county clerk’s office and DMV are encouraged to raise awareness to drive participation rates by wearing those colors.

Essex County already has the highest donation rates in the region: 40 percent of the eligible population over the age of 18 are donors, compared to the statewide average of 28 percent.

At 36.5 percent, Clinton County also fared higher, as did Franklin and Hamilton, at 35.8 percent and 40.3 percent, respectively.

Warren County has the lowest donor rates in the region at 29.3 percent.

Nationwide, 10 percent of eligible Americans have signed up to be organ donors.

National Donate Life Month is instituted by Donate Life America.

According to the organization, people of all ages and medical histories should consider themselves potential donors. The medical condition of the donor at the time of death will determine what organs and tissue can be used.

All major religions support organ donation, and doing so does not change or delay funeral arrangements.

Past campaigns in Essex County have been successful.

“We’ve had actual organ donors and recipients the first year we kicked it off,” Provoncha said.

Essex County has been home to several high-profile organ donations in recent years, including heart transplants for Brock and Connor Marvin, two brothers who attended Elizabethtown-Lewis Central before moving to Florida.