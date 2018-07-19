County to set task force for fairground marketing

× Expand File photo Floral Hall, Essex County Fairgrounds

WESTPORT | Essex County leaders are looking to develop marketing tools to expand use of the Essex County Fairgrounds.

Volunteer efforts installed several widely attended events to the historic county public arena in recent years, including the Adirondack Harvest Festival and the Essex County Arts & Crafts Festival.

But the county is looking for a sustained marketing effort.

Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) President and CEO Jim McKenna told supervisors last week he is going to form a task force that would meet in the fall, likely September and October for six to eight weeks.

The marketing plan would be developed and presented to supervisors in November for implementation next year.

The push to develop use at the fairground evolved through discussion in recent months at Fairgrounds Subcommittee meetings chaired by Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.

“The goal is to develop a strategic business and marketing plan for the fairgrounds,” Gillilland told The Sun. “It is a tremendous facility. It’s a real gem, and it is underutilized. There is potential for a lot of events for the Essex County community.”

Town supervisors are looking for 10 to 12 volunteers with a wide variety of expertise, he said. They would form the task force designed to come up with a plan.

McKenna asked supervisors to recommend people who might take part in the process.

UPCOMING PROJECTS

The fairground property has seen major improvements over the past several years, including upgrades to the camping areas and to some of the outbuildings.

The county Department of Public Works is also looking at options to move the fairground entrance away from the constricted space at the corner of Sisco St. and Route 9N.

Gillilland said no work is planned at least until after Essex County Fair, which is Aug. 15 to 19 this year, the 170th anniversary.

“During large events the parking ingress and egress can get really backed up,” Gillilland explained of the fairground gate.

“DPW is looking to put an entrance kind of the middle, almost across from the grandstand. The site distance there is much better and the inflow and the outflow would improve.”

The fair gate on 9N/Main Street would only open only for large events, he said.

“We have not looked as to whether we would close the entrance by (Cornell Cooperative Extension/4-H) building.”

That building is also due for major renovations.

The county bid to buy a shuttered Jehovah Witness meeting house in Lewis to use as temporary quarters for the county 4-H, Cooperative Extension and other agricultural offices currently occupying the fairground building.

“The state Supreme Court system has approved the sale of Jehovah Witness building,” Gillilland said last Wednesday.

The sale had to be cleared by the court because the church organization is non-profit.

As for the CCE/4-H building, Gillilland said the next step is to stabilize it.

“I think the board of supervisors is committed to proceed with renovation of that building. DPW is building the plan for the (restoration) requirements. Human Resources is working on securing funding for restoration. The Fairground Committee is also working to secure funding. We have applied for a (State Historic Preservation Office) grant. State Senator (Betty) Little’s office has indicated their willingness to help. Assemblyman Dan Stec has earmarked $30,000 to complete a hazardous materials and asbestos survey and abatement, if needed.”

With the nutrition site built, the county is looking to improve safety at the driveway on the western end of the fairground property, too.

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler has said in county meetings that the narrow driveway junction at the railroad bridge is an “accident waiting to happen.”

DPW Deputy Superintendent Dougan told supervisors that after the fair, working with the state Department of Transportation, they may “try to pull a little bit more of that material off of that bank to make sight lines, as you come through there, just a little bit better right out front.”

“It’s not just nutrition and trucks that are (coming) in and out for that, but it’s also the business that’s right next door,” Dougan said.

Supervisors agreed without qualm that reducing the bank height would improve public safety at the intersection.

The entire fairground property is on state and national Register of Historic Places.

And renovation of the historic structure could cost upwards of $2.2 million.

It was built by Horace A. Moses, from Ticonderoga, a paper company industrialist, in 1924. It was designed to accommodate summer camp use and meetings of the Junior Achievement Bureau, an organization founded by Moses and other industrialists of the era to encourage youth work ethic.

The building was dedicated to the “welfare of the boys and girls of Essex County,” on Aug. 20, 1924.

Gillilland said language in the deed requires it to remain dedicated to youth and education.

Deputy Superintendent of Public Works Jim Dougan shared a list of tasks and goals to begin work on the 4-H/CCE building with the Fairgrounds Committee several months ago.

“I would propose to first slow the speeded deterioration, second provide structural and weather proofing improvements and third bring the first floor area to a more presentable and usable state,” Dougan said.

Some of the work will be completed by Essex County DPW.

The project would likely extend for five years and would require an annual search for grants and other funding support.

Supervisors noted severally that Regional Economic Development Council monies for historic preservation are underwhelming for Essex County.