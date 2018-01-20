County to study nursing home

× Expand Countryside via Facebook Warren County received a grant to do an engineering assessment of the Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg in order to determine what it would take to have the building meet all current code requirements.

WARRENSBURG | Warren County was awarded a $43,000 grant that will be used for an engineering assessment of the condition of the Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg.

The 48-bed, residential care facility is operated by Warren County as a non-profit home for adults located in Warrensburg.

The home provides both long-term residential care and temporary respite care to adult residents of Warren County, who do not require 24-hour skilled nursing services.

Wayne LaMothe, the county’s director of planning, applied for the grant after becoming aware that some sewer line work needed to be done at the adult home.

“We were made aware there were some issues,” LaMothe said.

LaMothe said the county secured a grant for a sprinkler system at the formerly county-owned Westmount Health Center, and sought a similar grant for Countryside.

Countryside was awarded $43,237 through a NYS Homes and Community Renewal Community Development Block Grant after the agency determined the residents meet income requirements.

The county also needed to provide some third party documentation saying the work was required.

“We submitted a proposal to do a full engineering assessment of the building, both for long and short-term needs,” LaMothe said.

He said the engineering study would assess code compliance, see what it would take to bring the building up to code, and would likely look at energy needs and energy efficiency.

The assessment would also evaluate compliance health code regulations. He said the engineering assessment could determine upgrades would cost more than a granting agency would be willing to fund.

LaMothe said the county had just started the contract process with the with the state for obtaining the grant, but felt the process should be “relatively painless.”