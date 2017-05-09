County to weigh Frontier town utility options

ELIZABETHTOWN — A grant which will be split between Essex County and town of Minerva will allow the county to look at possible utility options for the former Frontier Town amusement park.

The Economic Development, Planning and Publicity Committee voted to add $121,618.75 to the coffers of the Frontier Town Site Assessment line item in order to complete the surveys.

“This money will go toward the assessment and appraisal of the property, but it will be also going toward looking at water and sewer components on the site,” said County Manager Dan Palmer about work being done at the proposed site for New York State’s Gateway to the Adirondacks center.

The other half of the funding, an equal $121,618.75, will go towards engineering work to be done for the Minerva Lake Dam.

“The dam was built in the 1940’s and we are looking to reinforce it,” said Minerva supervisor Stephen McNally. “The money is going to the engineering work for the site.”

McNally said the town believes work will be minimal.

“We are looking to do a basic backfill,” he said. “Any construction costs should be minimal.”

OTHER BUSINESS

The committee also voted to increase revenues by $166,480 pertaining to funding received for the Champlain Valley Waterfront project, which Chairman Noel Merrihew said was used by a number of towns throughout the county.

The board also announced the June regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 10 a.m., instead of its usual Monday date.