County, town officials recall Canon as ‘clear and powerful presence’

× Expand Pete DeMola Long-serving Newcomb supervisor George Canon passed away on Sunday, June 18. His colleagues recalled him as a tenacious and dedicated public servant who always looked out for local people. He’s pictured here, second from right, at his final Essex County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 28, 2015.

ELIZABETHTOWN — While George Canon was known around the state as “Mr. Adirondack” for his tireless efforts to promote Adirondack Park issues, his colleagues at the Essex County Board of Supervisors also recalled him as an effective and dedicated municipal public servant.

Fiscal conservative. Problem solver. Master negotiator.

Above all, mentor.

Canon, who passed away on Sunday, left an indelible imprint on the county’s governing body.

After serving for years as a town councilman, Canon was elected Newcomb supervisor in 1990, a position he held until 2015, serving 13 terms in office, including two stints as chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors honored the civil servant with a moment of silence on Monday.

Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) said Canon was always the voice of reason during tumultuous debates.

“Everyone looked up to him, including the governor’s office,” Preston said.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Scozzafava) served with Canon for his entire tenure.

Canon, said Scozzafava, was instrumental in ensuring the county was compensated after Gov. George Pataki called for the closing of landfills in the Adirondack Park in the mid-1990s.

“George (Canon) took the lead in implementing changes so we receive a stipend from the state of New York,” Scozzafava said.

Pataki called Canon “a wonderful man, a great leader for Newcomb and a fierce advocate for all of the residents of the Adirondacks.”

“All of us who knew him are saddened by the loss of our friend,” Pataki said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Monica and his family.”

Canon was also an advocate of shared services long before the concept became a popular buzzword in Albany, taking the lead in consolidating several county departments into the county’s Public Works Department.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) called Canon “an amazing guy,” not only for his leadership on county and regional issues, but for also raising the profile of the tiny town in south-central Essex County.

“He was a clear and powerful presence in New York State and at the federal level,” Gillilland said.

Canon was also a fiscal conservative, keeping a close watch on town and county spending.

“He was always there to stand up for his constituents in Newcomb,” Scozzafava said.

Gerald Morrow (D-Chesterfield) served with Canon for a quarter-century.

“We worked for the people. We were best friends. He represented his constituents without political needs — that’s what we’re here for,” Morrow said.

Canon was also instrumental in securing off-track betting funds for the county, he said.

Ron Moore (R-North Hudson) has followed in Canon’s footsteps when it comes to taking the lead on regional issues, including with the Five Towns in the central Adirondacks.

Canon, he said, was a mentor, and he’d be lucky if he’d accomplished just half of what Canon had done.

“He really was at the root of almost all Adirondack issues for many years,” Moore said. “It’s a loss that’s very difficult to put words around.”

Ed Gardner (R-Essex) called Canon a “straight-shooter and a great guy.”

“His opinions were well-founded, and you could take it to the bank.”

Wes Miga (D-Newcomb) took over for Canon following his retirement at the end of 2015.

“The skies are dark in Newcomb today and probably will be for the rest of the week,” Miga said.

Miga hailed Canon for his tenacity on local issues, including the creation of the Newcomb Golf Course and for lobbying to preserve what is now known as the Camp Santanoni Historic Area.

“Many of these things didn’t happen overnight. They just showed a level of diligence and planning,” Miga said.

Newcomb Central School Superintendent Skip Hults called Canon a longtime friend.

“He was an icon for not only the Adirondacks, but the entire North Country,” Hults said. “There are people who know George all over New York state. He didn’t just look out for Newcomb, he looked out for the Adirondack Park.

“He is irreplaceable. I don’t see people around like George anymore.”

Hults said he’s known Canon the entire 11 years he’s been at Newcomb Central.

“I’ve never met an individual who poured more of his heart and life into the community,” Hults said. “He was kind of a mentor to me. I determined if I could be anything like George, putting my heart into the school, I would be successful.

“It has truly been an honor to know him and work in the same community with him.”

Along with Jim Montaine, Canon was also a charter member of the Newcomb Lions.

“We were the last two. I’m holding onto the reigns here,” Montaine said.

The pair both ran for town office in 1965: Canon as councilman; Montaine as clerk.

Montaine recalled a memorable trip to the Association of Towns meeting in New York City, just one of the organizations with which Canon was involved.

The pair hit a bad patch of weather just outside of Tarrytown and were forced to spend the night in their car after the New York State Thruway was closed.

In the morning, they tried to start the car — but the battery was dead.

“It was an interesting night,” Montaine said.

Canon, he recalled, always kept lines of communication open, even when he disagreed.

“He served the town well, and we’re going to miss him.”

Services, said Preston, are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 1 at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home in Schroon Lake.

“As soon as we have further details, we will get it out to everyone,” Preston said.

— Lohr McKinstry contributed reporting