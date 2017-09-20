County transit plan remains controversial

× Two public hearings on the county’s plan to kickstart a route deviation service to serve paratransit riders generated a few concerned comments from residents. The plan is expected to land on the docket at the next regular session of the Clinton County Board of Legislators on Sept. 27. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Though the plan is expected to go to a final vote on Sept. 27, residents remain concerned about the effect a route deviation service may have on Clinton County Public Transit (CCPT).

A pair of public hearings were held last week on the proposed transit plan, which instead of curb-to-curb paratransit service will serve riders by picking them up at a point within three quarters of a mile and transporting them to the next route stop, potentially necessitating a bus transfer.

The hearings generated a series of comments from concerned residents, including members of the North Country Center for Independence (NCCI), a disability advocacy group that remains opposed to the plan.

At the first hearing, NCCI Director Robert Poulin told county officials — including CCPT Planning Technician James Bosley, Planning Department Director Rodney Brown and Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) — that although the county has alleviated some of his organization’s concerns by folding some of their ideas into the plan, they object to the plan overall.

This objection, he says, stems from the fact that Clinton County had a deviation service years ago.

“We had a deviation service years ago,” Poulin said. “Deviation was eliminated because the buses couldn’t run on time.”

He also objected to the plan’s language.

The language points to paratransit as the problem, when the county’s transit issues stem from poor management, he said.

“The system has not been run adequately,” said Poulin.

“Paratransit bailed out the bus system, now it’s being blamed for its shortcomings.”

Rodney Brown, head of the county Planning Department, said that this new plan has been built to allow the bus schedule to run more efficiently.

“We are trying to design these lines to accommodate these deviations,” Brown said. “We don’t want these routes to be unreliable.

“People need to rely on this service.”

‘BACKWARD STEP’

In the past, Bosley has said that one of the reasons that the county is looking at deviation service is because the current paratransit system is costly.

Poulin said that NCCI was aware that the paratransit system is expensive to run.“We have no illusions about that.”