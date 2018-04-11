County transit poised to kickstart deviation service

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The trial period for the Clinton County Public Transit’s new deviation system starts on May 1. Ahead of that switchover, the county is hosting rider education sessions. Pictured is a member of the North Country Center for Independence, who shared her concerns with the plan at a county meeting last year.

PLATTSBURGH | A trial period for the new Clinton County Public Transit (CCPT) deviation service will begin on May 1, and rider education sessions are planned ahead of the changeover from paratransit.

The information sessions are planned for April 14 at 1:30 p.m. and April 18 at 9:30 a.m.

CCPT Planning Technician James Bosley will be on-hand at the Clinton County Government Center to answer questions about the service changes and guide riders through the process.

The new on-demand deviation service will reroute buses from their normal routes to pick up riders within three quarters of a mile from bus stops rather than utilizing a separate bus with curb-to-curb service to serve riders with disabilities through the existing paratransit system.

“We think this new design will work well,” said Bosley.

Three sessions have already been held in April, he said, and though riders have started out skeptical or disapproving of the changes, when guided through the process most have appeared relieved.

“They just say, ‘Oh, this isn’t that bad,’” he said.

“I find the (information sessions) have been very helpful.”

The training sessions run through what riders can expect when using the new system, which allows anyone to call CCPT in advance to request a deviation for pickup.

Interested riders can meet at the bus stop on Cornelia Street outside the government center on April 14, and inside the government center at the first floor meeting room on April 18. Call 518-561-1452 for more information or to RSVP.

QUESTIONS REMAIN

In the months leading up to the county legislature’s vote to go ahead with a trial period for the new deviation service, members of the disabled community and the North Country Center for Independence (NCCI) were vocal in their skepticism — or in some cases, resistance — over the proposed changes.

Some concerns still remain, according to NCCI Executive Director Robert Poulin.

“I think the people that’ll be affected the most are seniors on Medicare trying to get to medical appointments, because they do not have the Medicare transportation option that people on Medicaid have,” he said. “They rely on paratransit to get to their appointments. It’ll be much more challenging for them to be able to use the system.”