County treasurer has long-running St. Patrick’s Day tradition

by

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Treasurer’s Office usually trafficks in green — but not literally.

Except today.

For the past 25 years, Treasurer Mike Diskin has worn a pair of green pants to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“I have to hide these pants because my wife doesn’t like them,” Diskin said. “I bought them and my wife had a fit.”

He’s just talking blarney.

After being married for 43 years, Diskin said his better half would certainly could put the kibosh on the tradition if she really wanted— especially considering he brought them out last night for ironing.

Diskin is on his second pair of threads, but he gets a lot of mileage out of them.

“They tend to hold up because I only wear them one day a year," he said.

Diskin on Friday complemented his emerald green trousers with a white Izod sweater over an orange polo shirt — the colors of Ireland.

Despite being the county’s unofficial Irishman of the Year, the long-serving treasurer said he likely has no Irish blood.

His parental grandparents came from what is now Poland in the early 1900s; the maternal side came from Lithuania.

All were Jewish.

Diskin said he just likes celebrating the holidays, including July 4, when he wears red, white and blue.

The phone rang in his office on Friday.

“Top of the morning to you,” he said.

Top Headlines