County tweaks nutrition building design

× Back to the drawing board: James Abdallah, an engineer with Architectural Engineering Design Associates, briefs the Essex County Board of Supervisors on revised designs for the proposed county nutrition building in Westport. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County feels as if they’ve hit the sweet spot with the reworked designs for their proposed new senior meal nutrition site at the county fairgrounds.

A revised design for the building, approved by lawmakers on Monday, displays a tasteful-looking structure with siding, a stone edifice and roof finials, or the architectural flourishes similar to those dotting the rooftops of other buildings on the county-owned property in Westport — including Floral Hall.

Engineers from Architectural Engineering Design Associates presented the Essex County Board of Supervisors with three additional design options.

The chosen option comes with a $1,251,323 price tag, about $65,000 more than the initial design.

That blueprint contains about 100 additional square feet of floor space for a total of 3,789 square feet.

The previous design came under criticism for its boxy, featureless design paired with what many perceived to be an exorbitant price tag.

“We took your recommendations and went back to the drawing board,” said Deputy County Manager Mike Mascarenas.

County officials admitted the cost was high, but cited prevailing wage rates as a chief culprit.

“This is the problem with the state,” said Gerald Morrow (D-Chesterfield). “This project should probably be half that amount if we could do it all ourselves.”

Essex County Deputy Highway Superintendent Jim Dougan said officials will examine ways to whittle down costs once lawmakers have selected the exact design.

The new structure will be constructed on the county fairgrounds roughly across from the Westport Hotel.

Officials have set a firm completion deadline of Dec. 30.

“December it absolutely has to be complete by in order to protect our $400,000 grant we received from Community Development Block Grant,” Mascarenas said.

The Ways and Means Committee voted 15-0 to accept the new design. Ed Gardner (R-Essex), Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) and Michael “Ike” Tyler (R-Westport) were excused.

The current senior meal nutrition kitchen in Elizabethtown was cited by the state Department of Health in 2015 for mold issues.

County officials said the state grant funds were awarded based on strict eligibility guidelines based on the population that would benefit from the project. That means the funds can not be folded into other efforts, including future projects that may include the dilapidated Cornell Cooperative Extension building on the same site.