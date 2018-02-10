County ups pay for bus drivers

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors went ahead with a proposed resolution to increase the rate of pay for their bus drivers, but not without discussing their concerns over a lack of drivers.

“We have had a number of those who have gone down to take the test and have not been able to pass it,” said Manager Dan Palmer on Monday. “I think the state has a disconnect between what it takes to drive a bus and a full CDL license.”

“This is a statewide issue, not just Essex County,” Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said. “I think this is one way to help, but I think the state also needs to back off some of the restrictions.”

Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally said regulations were most likely not going to change.

“You see an issue with a bus driving incident every week,” McNally said. “You are not going to be able to lighten the restrictions.”

“I think it is a big responsibility driving the bus, whether its one person or 10 people,” Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell said. “I think if anything, the rules will become more strict.”

Marnell also said he felt instead of raising the drivers one pay grade from level 5 to level 6, they should increase the drivers to a level 7.

“I stand by my recommendation that this stays at a grade 6,” Palmer replied. “These are some of the best funded programs in the state. If you are going to fund them, you have to have drivers. If you are unable to get drivers because they are not passing the tests, then it becomes incumbent on the state to take a look at and see why so many are not passing the test.”

Palmer said many drivers are being asked to make precise sweeps on their buses, including going under the bus, which are not needed.

“To require them to get under the bus and determine if they are mechanically sound to be on the road is too much,” Palmer said. “That is why we have bus mechanics, I think the disconnect comes with something like this.”

The busing program is an strong program in Essex County, which includes the bus program in Lake Placid, he said.

“I think one of the big parts as to why Lake Placid has been successful in landing some of these events is because of transportation, but to have transportation, you have to have drivers,” he said.