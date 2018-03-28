County wants state to double support for Cornell extension

× Expand The Warren County Board of Supervisors has joined other legislators in supporting a request to increase funding for the Cornell Cooperative Extension system in New York State. The supervisors passed a resolution asking the state to raise its allocation for the 54 associate CCE facilities from $4 million to $8 million.

LAKE GEORGE | The Warren County Board of Supervisors is asking the state to double the appropriation for the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) system from $4 million to $8 million per year.

Supervisor Matt Simpson, chairman of the Extension Services Committee, asked the board of supervisors to support a resolution supporting what is known as “224” funding for the CCE, which has a facility in Warrensburg.

Dr. James Seeley, executive director for CCE-Warren County, said the state allocation, which is spread across 54 upstate counties, has remained level for 17 years.

Seeley said with the state facing a more than $4 billion deficit, he is not optimistic about getting more funding.

“We are probably not going to get an increase this year, but we will continue to ask for it. The word is out there and we are gathering support,” he said.

County lawmakers, such as Simpson, said they have been very supporting CCE over the years, but noted many entities are competing for limited funding.

“(CCE) provides a valuable service to our community, families, and young people, actually all of our residents,” Simpson said. “It is really needed to increase this funding to continue this service, which is invaluable in every area they are involved in.”

Programs administered or provided by CCE-Warren include bike safety programs taught in most area schools, the Hadley-Luzerne School District Extended School Day Grant, the Hudson Headwaters Teen Awareness Grant to help teens to make healthy choices, the Choose Health: Food, Fun and Fitness programs, the “Spartan Strong” nutrition program in Queensbury Schools, the “4-H Invasive Species Action Team Project.”

CCE’s new educational gardens are growing and supplying food to the North Country Ministries Food Pantry.

Most of the CCE programs are free or low cost to county residents. In his annual report, Seeley wrote, “In these times of scarce resources, we make every effort to stretch dollars to achieve the maximum return.”

Seeley said CCE-Warren would continue to pinch pennies, while garnering the support of state legislators.