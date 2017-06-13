County weighing options for CCE building

× Expand File photo A total overhaul of the Cornell Cooperative Extension Building in Westport will cost at least $2.1 million, according to engineers who have reviewed studies of the ailing structure.

WESTPORT — County officials have long admitted the Cornell Cooperative Extension building in Westport isn’t exactly in tip-top shape.

A recent examination of the structure paired with a review of two decade-old studies has confirmed their worst suspicions:

The place is a firetrap.

Cloth wiring and ungrounded power outlets pose a fire hazard.

Computer servers and power supplies are stuffed in a small closet powered by just several circuits, and an infrared shot revealed one power strip emitting temperatures of up to 100°F.

“The place is waiting to be burnt down,” said Mark Buckley, a CCE board member, at a fairgrounds subcommittee meeting in March.

The subcommittee huddled again last month to discuss a solution.

“This particular thing is pretty important, because whatever we decide — no matter what we decide with the building — this is an issue,” said Essex County Codes Officer Seth Celotti. “This is a real concern that we need to think about no matter what direction you go with the building.”

The county-owned structure remains open and functioning, housing two departments, Soil and Water and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

About 10 full- and part-time employees have office space at the structure on Sisco Street, including the part-time committee that organizes the annual Essex County Fair.

The fire hazard is just one issue.

The others include the load-bearing pillars that run the risk of punching through their non-compliant concrete pads (and others are rotting).

Many areas are no longer code compliant, including the office space, and the building’s wooden sheathes, windows and doors all need to be replaced.

The plumbing and heating systems also require upgrades. And it gets so cold in the winter due to the lack of insulation, employees can see their breath.

“There’s areas in that building where there’s no insulation at all, you can look right outside and see the daylight, especially the upstairs, the attic areas,” Celotti said.

$2.1 MILLION PRICE TAG

County officials cycled through their nightmare scenarios.

“We need to do something soon before it collapses,” said James Monty (R-Lewis).

“Collapses or burns up,” said Fairgrounds Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro).

“Or burns up or somebody seriously gets hurt,” Monty relied.

The total price tag for a full restoration that would take the building down to its skeleton is $2.1 million — not including potential asbestos abatement, AES Northeast Engineer Todd Hodgson told lawmakers at the meeting.

The subcommittee is continuing to mull it all over before their next meeting on June 19.

“This is still a fact-finding mission,” Gillilland said.

As they weigh the reports, county officials are taking a duel-track approach by investigating the possibility of relocating the office space to another site while also exploring what repairs are feasible.

“Both of those are kind of ongoing,” Gillilland said. “We’re investigating options for other buildings.”

On the table is an arrangement that would convert the structure into a seasonal building during the spring and summer.

Doing so would revert the structure back to its original function.

And it would forstall further moisture damage in the walls, a side effect of operating the heating system without the proper vapor barrier.

Failure to address the heating issue means cosmetic improvements, including a paint job, would not make a difference in the long-run, Hodgson said.

A potential three-season building would host fairgrounds and youth-oriented events from April to October.

But doing so wouldn’t completely eliminate costs to remediate structural and foundation issues, Gillilland said.

“At this point, I’m not sure which way we’re going to go — it’s expensive,” Gillilland said.

Gillilland said the county needs to prioritize the safety of the people who continue to work at the site.

“We’re not treating them right,” Gillilland said. “It’s the county’s obligation. If county agencies are there working for the county, the county needs to provide a safe and healthy working environment.”

The structure is on the New York State Register of Historic Places.

Gillilland said the county is looking into funding opportunities, including a historic preservation grant that may provide a 50 percent match.

“We may apply for it,” Gillilland said. “It’s probably a pretty good candidate for it.”