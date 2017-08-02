County weighs airport labor agreement

× Local contractor Jeff Luck testifies in front of the Clinton County Board of Legislators against a potential PLA agreement implementation. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Legislators is exploring the idea of implementing a project labor agreement (PLA) for the Plattsburgh International Airport’s state-funded expansion projects.

A PLA would save the county $3 million in labor costs, according to Engineer Tim Seeler.

The county commissioned a $15,000 study from Seeler Engineering after the state suggested lawmakers explore a PLA.

The savings would in part be made possible, Seeler said, through bypassing the Wicks Law, legislation that requires a municipality to separately bid contracts for construction, electrical, HVAC and plumbing on publicly-funded projects over $500,000.

But according to Jeff Luck, a Plattsburgh-based contractor, a PLA would discriminate against local companies like his.

In this case, a PLA would require contractors to have an even number of union and non-union workers, according to Seeler.

“I know this is a difficult decision, but you would be discriminating against local help,” Luck told lawmakers. “There is almost no union help in Clinton County.

“You’re just discriminating against anyone who won’t sign a union contract.”

Joshua Reap, Director of Government Affairs for Associated Builders and Contractors, cautioned lawmakers against the implementation of a PLA.

“(These types) of labor agreements are a way to funnel state money to union contractors,” said Reap. “They deter competition and discriminate against companies like Mr. Luck’s.”

Seeler said that a PLA does not exclude non-union contractors, noting that the only requirement would lie in the contractor having a certain amount of union workers.

But for a non-union contractor to have union laborers is atypical, he conceded.

“You could make that decision to have union help,” Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) told Luck.

OUTSIDE BIDS

Conroy said that the state-mandated deadline to complete the airport’s expansion projects is October 2018.

“I think with the timeline, we were hoping to get outside bids,” he said. “I’m not opposed to having a mix.”

Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), chair of the county’s airport subcommittee, expressed concerns about bids coming in from Albany and New York City.

“We have tried numerous times to have local people do everything here,” Hall said. “We have really tried hard to keep local jobs.”

Seeler said that he did not anticipate the airport’s $42 million expansion to be “a big draw” for outside contractors.

Seeler said he aims to present lawmakers with a PLA plan for their review in the next few weeks.

“No local people are going to be working,” Luck told the county’s airport subcommittee. “It’s a serious mistake.”

The next Clinton County Plattsburgh International Airport Subcommittee meeting is set for Aug. 23 at 5:15 p.m., shortly before the legislature’s regular session at 7 p.m.