County weighs funding armed guards at schools

× Expand Christopher South Warren County Sheriff Nathan “Bud” York has been promoting the hiring of armed school resource officers to serve in county schools.

QUEENSBURY | As school districts across the nation grapple with a rash of fatal shootings, Warren County officials are considering how much of the cost of providing armed guards should be passed on to the school district.

Warren County Undersheriff C. Shawn Lamouree addressed the Warren County Board of Supervisors Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee last Tuesday saying the cost of equipping school resource officers, or SROs, is between $4,000 and $5,000, including uniforms.

Salaries would amount to about $30,000 per year for a retired peace officer, and the cost of liability insurance will run about $2,500 per officer.

Lawmakers informally indicated they support the idea of having the school districts pay the cost, but took no formal action.

DISTRICTS ALREADY BUDGETING

The North Warren Central School District allocated $30,000 in the 2018-2019 school year budget to hire an SRO.

“That’s the number the sheriff told us it would cost,” said Superintendent Michelle French.

Hadley-Luzerne School District in March hired two armed police officers through a contract with the county sheriff’s office to be on duty in their two schools through the remainder of the 2017-2018 school year.

Warren County Sheriff Nathan “Bud” York told the committee the Hadley-Luzerne district decided to pay the cost of having armed officers in the school.

“They said whatever it is, we will pay it,” York said.

York said the idea for having armed SROs in the schools originated from his office, but the goal was to allow the district superintendents decide how to use the officers, and to structure a contract to suit the district’s needs.

York held a meeting in March to discuss preventing school shooting incidents following the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. which left 17 dead.

Ten people were killed at the Santa Fe (Texas) High School in May.

York said his feeling is the school districts want more school security including armed officers.

About 10 years ago, the sheriff’s office collaborated with school districts to have deputies serve as SROs, making regular visits to each school district.

The program was suspended due to government budget cuts.