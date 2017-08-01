County weighs new home for CCE

× Expand File photo The Cornell Cooperative Extension Building in Westport has become a public safety risk, say engineers who have studied the structure.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Board of Supervisors have authorized the county manager and attorney to negotiate the possible purchase of the former Jehovah’s Witness building in Lewis.

Officials are eying the site as a possible temporary home for county employees working at the ailing Cornell Cooperative Extension building in Westport.

Plumbing and heating concerns have rendered parts of the building uninhabitable for much of the year.

An investigation by a county-employed engineer earlier this year revealed the site is a potential fire hazard due to the intense thermal heat generated by computer equipment housed in a closet.

“The public safety issues over there are the most pressing problems,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland. “It’s been dangerous for decades.”

Gillilland said the county’s fairgrounds subcommittee is working on at least four potential solutions.

“The fairground committee intends to bring to the board a number of options,” Gillilland said. “There’s still some data to be collected on costs, specially demolition and rebuild.”

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava questioned buying a building to house a contract agency like CCE, which only receives partial funding from the county.

“I looked at the building and it is a good building,” Scozzafava said. “But I won’t support it for Cooperative Extension because they offered to take the building they’re already in.”

CCE Executive Director Rick LeVitre didn’t indicate the agency’s preference for a long-term solution, but said the organization is meeting the needs of the local farming community and that the Lewis structure would be a sufficient solution.

“You will see the return on investment from them,” LeVitre said.

Doing nothing isn’t an option, said Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington.

“The board of supervisors have stayed away from this building for 40 years,” Harrington said. “It has come to a point where something has to be done.”

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said the current situation is untenable.

“Nobody is going to be able to stay in that building based on the temporary amount of work that needs to be done,” he said. “You still need a place to put people.”