County-wide radio system gets facelift

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County’s emergency radio system is being brought into the 21st century.

The Clinton County Board of Legislators last Wednesday approved a $7.6 million contract with Motorola for upgrades to the over 25-year old system, with hope that bringing the technology into the digital age will make it more reliable and easier to maintain.

The county will pay for this system upgrade over the next 15 years, in part through an annual $580,000 state grant from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The county’s radio system serves over 55 entities, including local fire departments, law enforcement and the Plattsburgh International Airport.

Discussions on whether the county should commit to funding the system upgrades have been ongoing.

The county was awarded a $2 million state grant in 2014 to purchase equipment and begin upgrading their radio system, according to county documents.

Planning on how to best complete the upgrade has been ongoing ever since, culminating in this $7.6 million contract with Motorola to complete the upgrade.

When hashing out details of the contract with Motorola at a county Finance Committee meeting in October, Day told legislators that the current system has become difficult to maintain due to its age and it was time to move forward.

“It’s time to replace this system,” he said. “We can’t get parts for the controller anymore.”

If the controller dies, it would have forced emergency personnel to use cellphones — and during a crisis, cell towers often get overloaded, he said.

“We need a system that’s reliable and will work.”

The county’s first payment on the final round of upgrades is due in 2019.