County will discuss Country Club taxes

ELIZABETHTOWN | No one spoke at a public hearing on repealing Essex County’s landline surcharge law and replacing it with another law that would collect 30 cents a month on both cellular and landline phones.

The county now gets $132,000 annually from the landline surcharge law, County Manager Daniel Palmer said.

“We should conservatively make about 20 percent more, $159,000 a year,” Palmer said.

It passed unanimously. The new law takes affect Dec. 1.

Giving a tax break to Consolidated Mortgages LLC came in for extensive discussion at the Essex County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The company owns the Westport Country Club, having purchased the mortgage.

“Their cost was $60,000,” Supervisor Roby Politi (R-North Elba) said. “They bought it at a bankruptcy auction. There’s been no attempt to pay their taxes.”

He said it was sold subject to all liens and encumbrances.

“And now their request is to eliminate portions of those liens,” Politi said.

Consolidated Mortgages had a large investment with the prior owners, Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler (R-Westport) said. Tyler said it’s a complex situation.

“Their attorney called me and said they will pay all their back taxes by the Sept. 8 redemption date,” County Attorney Daniel Manning III said.

The assessment is about $1.4 million for two parcels, Manning said. Interest and penalties are $51,282 for 2013-15 on the first parcel, and that would be forgiven by the county, and taxes of $156,207 would be paid on the set date. For the second parcel, the firm would also pay any interest and penalties with the 2016-17 taxes, totaling $13,788.

If the taxes aren’t paid by the tax redemption date or by an Oct. 20 repurchase date, the property will be seized for non-payment of taxes and placed in a county tax auction, according to the resolution.

County Manager Daniel Palmer advised against the forgiveness.

“I think it’s a dangerous road to go down,” Palmer said. “What about those businesses in the county that meet their tax obligations; what does it say to them?”

Manning he believes representatives of Consolidated Mortgages should be at a meeting to answer questions.