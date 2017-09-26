Couple indicted for store holdup

HAGUE | The couple who allegedly held up the Hague Market and shot the owner have been indicted for multiple felonies by a Warren County grand jury.

Vittorio L. Campano, 26, has 12 charges against him, and his girlfriend, Christine W. Tomko, 28, both of Queensbury, has 11 counts for the April 25 holdup in which store owner James Rypkema was critically wounded.

Campano was indicted for two counts of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, four burglary charges, possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

Tomko was indicted for attempted murder for allegedly acting in concert with Campano when he shot Rypkema, along with robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon.

The shooting came during an armed robbery, with Tomko allegedly going in before Campano to scout the store.

Police said they stole less than $100, and that the robbery was part of crime spree around Warren County.

Tomko had posted on her Facebook page that she needed gas money for a new job.

Rypkema was shot with a .22-caliber rifle in the chest and arm, using a gun previously stolen by the pair. He is back to work at the store but still has problems with his right arm from the wounds.

The couple are accused of April burglaries in Lake George and Warrensburg, in which many items, including guns, were taken from homes on Flat Rock Road, Truesdale Hill Road and Route 418.

The case was postponed since their capture in April for Campano to get a mental health evaluation. He was found capable of understanding the case against him and participating in his defense.

A security camera near the store recorded their car parked nearby, with distinctive stickers, and they were picked up a few days later in Queensbury.

(File mug shots of the pair)

Photos provided