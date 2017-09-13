CPCS designated ‘School of Distinction’

× College for Every Student Representative Andrea McDonald (center) was at Crown Point Central School recently to present this School of Distinction banner. This is the eighth year Crown Point has won the award. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

CROWN POINT | Crown Point Central School just got its eighth School of Distinction award from College for Every Student.

The presentation was made recently during a special ceremony attended by all grades in the school gymnasium.

CFES Representative Andrea McDonald said this was the eighth time Crown Point has earned the award, which is for the 2016-17 school year.

“You’re getting this award because of your extraordinary commitment to getting students to college,” she said. “You truly embrace the idea. This is a journey; you take that journey every year.”

The Essex-based CFES has honored Crown Point and several other local schools for success in creating high levels of college and career readiness among students.

“You know there is a life beyond high school,” McDonald said. “You are a model. You are the best.”

Crown Point Central has a CFES Leadership Team that works at mentoring and college and career preparation for students.

In addition to the teacher-student mentoring program, students visited college campuses, engaged in leadership training, and planned and led service projects for the school and community.

“Every year you add new members to your team,” McDonald said.

The group currently has a about a dozen members, she said.

Leadership Team Member Emily Harmon, a junior, said CFES has played a large role at the school for many years.

“It creates a culture of awareness for higher learning institutions,” she said. “We are very excited to be participating in this amazing opportunity once again, for the 2017-18 school year.”

She said CFES has three core practices they follow: leadership through service, pathways to college, and mentoring.

“These practices help us by better preparing us for college and the workforce,” Harmon said. “College for Every Student influences our daily lives here at school, by providing us with many great programs, like senior buddies, lunch bunch and Christmas caroling.”

Crown Point is one of a handful of Adirondack schools to receive the honor.