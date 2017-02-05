CPCS elects new officers for year

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry New Crown Point Fire Chief Joseph Norton (right) stands with Fire Capt. Fran Cook in front of the Crown Point A.E. Phelps Fire Department’s new engine-tanker.

CROWN POINT – Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department has named Lucky Euber Firefighter of the Year for 2016.

Former chief Scott Ingleston also received a 25 year plaque from the department.

In addition, new Crown Point Fire Chief Joseph Norton brings 31 years of experience in the fire service to the position.

In their Fire Department election, former chief Scott Ingleston was named as the first assistant fire chief, bringing 35 years experience to his position, including 20 years as the past chief.

David Fleury will be the second assistant fire chief, with 14 years of experience.

Fire Captain Fran Cook has been in the fire service for 48 years and also has been a past fire chief. The first fire lieutenant, Fred Gonyo, has been in the fire service since 2004. The second fire lieutenant, David Lorette, has been with the department for six years.

Ben Groncheski has been named the company safety officer and has been with the department for eight years. Lucky Euber has been named the fire police captain and has been with the department for six years.

The company civil officers has been set into place with Bobbi Shaffer as company president, Loretta Euber as vice president, and Lucky Euber as company treasurer.

The Crown Point Fire District also held its annual fire commissioner elections, with Bobbi Shaffer, Steve Mildon, Marge Hurlburt, Loretta Euber and Jody Palmer as the 2017 board members.

At the organizational meeting, the board appointed Shaffer as chairperson and Mildon as co-chairperson.

The Crown Point Fire Department currently has 31 members to the roster, which accumulated 1,250.84 hours on calls, 1,299.25 hours in training, totalling 2,550.09 hours of volunteer service.

“We’re protecting the residents and visitors of the Crown Point Fire District, as well as the surrounding departments under the Essex County Mutual Aid Plan,” Norton said.

He said data provided for last year is average time to respond (4.3 minutes), average apparatus travel time (13.8 minutes), average incident length (52.5 minutes), busiest month of the year (December, with 25 incidents), busiest days of the week (Monday and Saturday, with 26 incidents) and busiest hours of the day (9 a.m. to noon).