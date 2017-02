LAKE GEORGE — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will offer a CPR/ First Aid certification course on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $40 per person. The workshop will be held in the Warren County Human Services Building. Space is limited to 10 people so pre-registration is required. To register, call 623-3291 or email Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu.