Craft beverage trail is a collaborative effort

The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce used the Adirondack Food & Wine Festival to hold a soft launch for its newest version of the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail and Map. Shown at left is chamber membership Sales Director Kim Saheim and Executive Director Gina Mintzer. Photo by Christopher South

LAKE GEORGE | Craft beverage makers in the Adirondacks are finding it is ultimately better to hang together than to try to go it alone.

At least 23 businesses, including breweries, wineries and distillers from Lake Placid to southern Washington County, have decided to be part of the Adirondack Craft Beverages Trail and Map, an initiative of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

While the beverage makers span a distance of over 125 miles, north and south, most are located in the Lake George, Queensbury and Glens Falls area.

Some of the more distant locations, such as the Paradox Brewery in Schroon Lake, see the advantage to being part of the trail.

BEER DESTINATIONS

Joan Mrocka, who with husband Paul own Paradox Brewery, said they have been part of trail since the brewery opened. She sees the printed map and phone app as helping people find her business.

“People see us, see we are here and take a drive up,” she said. “We’re absolutely excited to be part of the trail - there aren’t that many breweries up here.”

Frankie Forcier from Springbrook Hollow Distillery on Clements Road in Queensbury said there is definitely an advantage to being part of the trail, saying the trail and map allows tours to visit various stops among the businesses listed.

“It brings groups of people to us,” she said.

Chris Ericson, owner of Lake Placid Brewery and Big Slide Brewery & Public House, said the trail helps direct people to their locations.

Ericson noted the change in how people travel these days, saying people are now taking beer vacations and seeking out craft breweries.

“People are planning vacations around beer destinations, and when they search local breweries we come up,” he said.

Others see the advantage of the trail in the digital age. Rick Davidson said Davidson Brothers Brew Pub said his was one of the founding members of the trail when it was started by the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

He said after the original grant period, there was a lag in the promotion of the trail and he noticed the difference. He said the revitalizing of the trail under the Lake George chamber and its phone app has helped.

“Consumers are all on devices these days. We didn’t see that even 15 years ago,” he said. “When they Google craft breweries the trail is another thing that is going to pop up.”

The trail also encourages a beverage maker such as Springbrook Hollow cooperate with other craft beverage makers. The distiller sells its own bourbon, gin, vodka, and a variety of moonshines (apple pie, maple, pumpkin), but also sells locally produced beer and wine from other craft beverage makers.

“It helps everyone keep everything local, as much as possible,” Forcier said.

Debreen Oliva said she sees the cooperative effort as helping raise all ships, so to speak. The Racing City Brewing Company and the Oliva Winery in Saratoga Springs just opened its brewery and tasting room in March and were happy to be able to get on the map when it was printed in June.

“We were familiar with the trail and were just waiting to open tasting room and looking forward to being part of the trail,” said owner Debreen Oliva.

Oliva said while Oliva Winery is on a winery trail, the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail connects all the craft beverage makers rather than just the breweries or only wineries. She said within 20 miles, a person can maybe a half dozen beverage makers rather than just two wineries, and she believes the trail benefits all the businesses in the long run.

“Now people have a reason to come into our area. They can go to three or four, or five or 10 places on the map. It’s good for all of us, connecting wine makers and breweries and the local economy,” Oliva said.

CHAMBER INVOLVEMENT

Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce has been going to town board meetings around the Lake George region promoting what the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce is doing to promote tourism, including the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail and Map.

The idea actually started with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, based in Glens Falls, which was also working with the Warren County Economic Development Corporation. An effort to develop the craft beverage industry resulted in a list, then a map of beverage makers. Recently, the ARCC asked the Lake George chamber to take over the initiative.

“They passed the proverbial beer stein to us,” Mintzer said.

Having just taken over the trail map project, the chamber does not have any hard, historical data on the economic impact of the beverage trail, but the chamber will be tracking visitor information as they move forward.

Mintzer said the ARCC received state funding to develop the trail, but the Lake George chamber is funding the map using local occupancy tax funding from the Town of Lake George, the Village of Lake George, and is anticipating receiving funds from the Town of Queensbury.

For more information, go to adkcraftbev.com or call the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce at 518-668-5755.